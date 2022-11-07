Gov. Pete Ricketts was on hand recently when western Nebraska civic leaders and Nebraska Department of Transportation officials gathered in Scottsbluff to mark the official opening of another section of the Heartland Expressway.
In the past, news like that might have resulted in this space being used to bemoan the lack of progress on the completion of the Highway 275 expressway in the eastern part of the state.
But that’s not entirely the case these days.
The concrete that motorists can’t help but notice near West Point and Scribner in recent months is a visual reminder that work is progressing on expressways. And we’ll even refrain from inserting the word “finally” into the previous sentence.
Another piece of encouraging news is not only that the 14-mile section of the Heartland Expressway that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance is open for traffic, but also that it was finished ahead of schedule. Work on the section began in the spring of 2021 and wasn’t scheduled to be completed until the spring of 2023.
“They’re actually six months ahead of schedule, and that’s a tremendous accomplishment given that we’re coming out of the pandemic supply chain and labor force issues, so our hats are off to them,” said John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said of the construction company’s work.
The Heartland Expressway, a federally designated, high-priority corridor, will eventually provide multilane, divided highway access from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Denver, via Alliance, Scottsbluff, Kimball and Brush, Colorado.
Increased revenue from the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act enabled the state officials to extend the expressway earlier than anticipated.
The state also received an $18.3 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
All of that bodes well for completion of the Highway 275 expressway, as well as the missing segment of Highway 81.
But as motorists are well aware, the work isn’t done. It’s important to remain vigilant and continue to press upon state government officials the need to move ahead as expeditiously as possible. This space has been used many times over to express support for bonding for highway construction projects, too.
The governor noted that the Heartland Expressway will help bring more traffic safely through the Panhandle and increase economic development.
The same arguments are true for expressways in the eastern part of the state.
So, let’s be encouraged by the work in western Nebraska, as well as the progress on Highway 275. But let’s keep pushing for more of the same.