At first blush, the White House’s interest in finding a way to broadly cancel student debt would appear to be a way to aid lower-income individuals and families.
But it’s more complicated than that.
While there are certainly many Americans struggling with student debt, broad cancellation would disproportionately benefit high-income households while worsening inflation, boosting deficits and lifting future tuitions to make college even less affordable.
All of those impacts only serve as a financial hit to lower-income families.
Research done by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget serves as a close look at this topic that continues to be touted by President Joe Biden. The results of the research may seem counterintuitive at first, but careful consideration proves otherwise.
Let’s offer the reminder that over the past two-plus years, many individuals with college debt have benefited from an interest-free repayment pause. It was a way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic’s impact now has lessened, but there are those pushing for cancellation of debt as the next step. Here’s what the research shows:
Due to the repayment pause and higher inflation, a typical new doctor will have effectively received $50,000 of debt forgiveness through May, and a new lawyer will have effectively received $37,000.
The repayment pause alone has cost the federal government $120 billion since it began — about twice the cost of the Pell Grant program over the same period.
Canceling student debt would only add to these costs. Canceling $10,000 of student debt for each borrower would cost the federal government about $240 billion canceling $50,000 could cost $950 billion.
While many Americans would receive some benefit from this cancellation, it would mostly provide a windfall for those at the top of the income spectrum. About 30% of the benefit would go to those in the top income group (among five total), while only 5% would go to those at the bottom.
What’s more, over half of student debt is held by graduate students, with the largest balances held by those with medical degrees.
Marc Goldwein, senior vice president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal budget, sums up the research findings by writing, “Yes, canceling student debt would provide some financial relief to current borrowers, mostly in the upper-middle class. But this benefit will be at the cost of higher prices for everyone, higher interest rates on loans, higher tuition costs for future students and a higher national debt left to future generations to address.”
Surely there are better ways to support college affordability without making things worse for the 87% of Americans who don’t hold any student debt.