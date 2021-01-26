Let’s hear it for private philanthropy.
With all that happened in 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic, civil rights protests, a presidential impeachment and political unrest among others — can one imagine what the nation’s outlook would be if not for the charitable and private sector groups and individuals who stepped up to support their neighbors, communities and regions?
As Patrice Onwuka, adjunct fellow at The Philanthropy Roundtable, recently wrote, “Their success, amid so many challenges and unknowns, reminds us why private charity is the best first line of defense and a critical lifeline when disaster strikes.”
We couldn’t agree more.
While there’s no question that government has a crucial role to play during crises, the pandemic highlighted why the nation benefits from a strong, effective charitable sector that can outpace the slowness of bureaucracy.
Charitable giving and volunteers powered the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic as many nonprofits found themselves on the frontlines.
Although data on 2020 charitable giving is still being collected, early indications are that giving soared.
“Private foundations, community foundations, and others have used charitable giving vehicles, like donor-advised funds, to speed up and maximize donations to local and national groups that are meeting the basic needs of those who were hit hardest: providing food, shelter, employment opportunities, and healthcare as well as supporting medical research and vaccine development,” Ms. Onwuka wrote.
That certainly has been true in Nebraska.
The record-setting total for this year’s Norfolk Area Good Neighbors fund drive is one example. Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council awarded tens of thousands of dollars in grants to organizations throughout the state that were suffering because of the pandemic-caused shutdown.
Other local efforts, such as that organized by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, provided financial boosts to numerous organizations, as well as to small businesses and consumers alike. Those are just a few examples.
As charities continue meeting the needs of Americans going into 2021, the good news is donor fatigue has not yet set in. According to Candid, a national research company, about 1,200 donors gave more than $20 billion to charities in response to the pandemic. This generosity eclipsed funding for the past few natural disasters and the 2015 Ebola virus outbreak combined.
It’s clearer than ever that charitable giving is a necessary and vital complement to government spending, especially during a crisis. “Private charity identifies problems and funds bottom-up solutions, sometimes before the public sector knows there is an issue,” Ms. Onwuka added.
There’s no doubt that philanthropy is an indispensable part of a strong and healthy society, and its impact is felt most in times of crisis.