President Donald Trump has his own unconventional approach when it comes to leading the nation and dealing with the press. Sometimes, it results in political theater.
As the Editor & Publisher trade industry magazine recently pointed out, many in the media would have you believe that President Trump’s verbal assaults on the press are the “first-ever and worst-ever.” But the article provided some other examples that provide some helpful context, including:
- John Adams, the second president, pushed the 1798 Sedition Act that made it a crime to criticize the government. Prisons would be crowded with journalists had not the next president, Thomas Jefferson, done away with it.
- Some in the press act as if Mr. Trump is the first president to take his act to the people because he uses Twitter as his own version of the Associated Press. But President Woodrow Wilson was so determined to bypass the press that he created the Committee on Public Information, which produced content that some newspapers published, as well as newsreels that carried his propaganda. The reality is that each president has used the media tools of his day to seek to bypass the “biased” media and speak directly to the people.
- John F. Kennedy publicly defended the newspapers that reported information that eventually doomed the Bay of Pigs invasion. Some saw him as a hero for these words. But JFK was also notorious for favoring some reporters and freezing out others.
All this history provides a good review, but it also should cause members of the press do some self-examination. Has the press always treated Mr. Trump fairly? Has it ever printed mistruths? Does the public grow cynical of the national media when there is rarely a positive story about him but there hardly ever was a negative story about the previous president, Barack Obama?
Here’s a quick review of a few times the press has reported inaccurate stories about President Trump:
- That the president was a draft dodger. PolitiFact.com, looked into the charge and concluded, “To the best of our knowledge, no one has charged Trump with violating the Selective Service law. His student deferments were routine. And unless someone has new information, there is no legal issue with his medical deferment.”
- Recently, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell retracted and apologized for reporting that a “single source close to Deutsche Bank” told him that President Donald Trump’s loans were co-signed by “Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.
- CNN reported that Trump associate Anthony Scaramucci was under investigation for improper dealings with a Russian state bank. CNN retracted the article after it was proven to be untrue.
The list goes on and that fact, ironically, serves to benefit the president.
As the number of false stories continues to surface about Mr. Trump, it seems to give credibility to his claims of “fake news.” That only hurts the press and seems to give him more credibility. A self-examination of the national media’s motives would seem to be in order.