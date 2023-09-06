Given Iowa’s early presidential causes every four years, it makes the state a frequent campaign stop for those interested in running for the White House — so much so that it can be difficult at times to keep track of every candidate who is visiting Iowa and what he or she is saying.
But comments from former Vice President Mike Pence caught our attention as part of his visit to Sioux City and Le Mars, Iowa.
The topic was whether the wealthiest Americans pay their fair shares of taxes. The discussion was spurred by an attendee who asked about the ability of billionaires to avoid taxes, while everyday people are “stuck footing the bill.”
Here’s what Mr. Pence had to say in response: “There’s no question that the tax code today creates a lot of different carve-outs for people who can shelter funds, keep dollars away. But I’m somebody that, I don’t really buy into ‘the rich need to pay their fair share.’ When you look at the statistics of where we actually get our funding from the government, the top 10% of earners in this country pay about 90% of the money that goes into the federal treasury.”
Mr. Pence also referred to a Tax Foundation study that indicated the wealthiest 1% of Americans paid more than 40% of total federal income taxes in 2018.
“I’m not one of those people that buys into the Democrats’ message about fair share, because I guarantee you that Americans at the top of the income level carry the overwhelming burden for government costs in this country,” he added.
Paying taxes are a necessary way to finance essential government services, whether on the federal, state, county or local level. Most everyone looks for legal ways to reduce their tax bill — regardless of their income level. Billionaires certainly do that, but so do those in the middle class or lower income levels.
It’s time for this argument to be put to rest because the facts are that the wealthiest of Americans do, indeed, provide the vast majority of tax revenue.
We believe that many Americans have grown weary of liberals’ rather persistent attempts to create an “us vs. them” situation when it comes to paying taxes. Mr. Pence had the right approach when he provided factual information to address an individual’s concerns. We can only hope that all presidential candidates — whether conservative or liberal — employ that kind of data-supported approach as the 2024 presidential primaries and general election draw closer.