Late last year at an event in California, President Joe Biden proclaimed, “We’re going to be shutting these (coal) plants down all across America.”
He went on to vow that coal-fired electric plants would be closed en masse in favor of wind and solar energy. “No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant,” the president added.
But is that really the case?
It is true that coal consumption peaked in the U.S. about 15 years ago and had been declining ever since. That’s not surprising given the introduction of more solar and wind energy sources.
But then along came 2021. That’s when coal consumption in the U.S. increased for the first time since 2013. U.S. production rose by close to 8 percent that year.
Here’s the reality. The Energy Information Association estimates that coal comprises nearly 22 percent of U.S. “utility-scale electricity generation.” That’s down from around 50 percent a generation ago, but it’s still more than wind and solar combined at less than 15 percent.
“Most people talk about coal in the past tense, as if it’s no longer relevant to energy generation,” said Neil Chatterjee, a former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. “It’s still a fifth of all power generation.”
One can be proponents of solar and wind energy — ourselves included — and still recognize that a path away from coal and toward next-generation energy production is not a clear cut or simple as Mr. Biden would have us believe.
Perhaps the real question is whether renewables can develop fast enough — particularly when it comes to reliability. Coal plants are often the reliability anchor on America’s energy grid, the backup when wind and solar power aren’t available.
Just last year, for example, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned that parts of the American West and the Great Lakes region faced an “elevated risk” of rolling brownouts due to a lack of reliable energy reserves. According to NERC, the loss of baseload generation from coal and nuclear plants put the grid’s reliability at risk.
Syd Peng of the University of West Virginia said renewable energy’s growth is good for the nation, but points out that America will still need to relay, at least in part on coal.
“To underpin grid reliability, coal must be part of a diverse mix of dispatchable fuels capable of providing a bridge to the future until renewables can supply enough power to meet electricity demand,” he recently wrote.
Perhaps Mr. Biden would be wise to temper his energy-related comments to better reflect fact rather than fiction.