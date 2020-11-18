NDN logo

The California wildfires have been among the many disagreements this summer and fall between President Donald Trump and climate change advocates.

Have they set a record, as some state officials have reported? And is the human race’s impact on the environment the primary culprit?

Those who are firmly in the environmental camp would argue that the answers to both questions is an unarguable “yes.”

Not so fast.

What some are calling “unfathomable” today was commonplace in California’s past and helps explain why America’s West Coast has — as President Trump has maintained — a forestry management problem.

Recently, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced that this year’s wildfires had burned

4 million acres.

“It boggles the mind, and it takes your breath away,” said Scott McLean, a department spokesman.

But before 1800, California regularly burned that much acreage a year before modern controlled burn policies went into place.

Some are even arguing — as included in a report published in Nature Sustainability earlier this year — that California actually needs to burn 20 million acres of forest to restore forest health.

That’s the viewpoint of Myron Ebell, director for energy and environment for the Competitive Enterprise Institute. “Manmade policies — not manmade climate change — are what’s fueling these catastrophic fires,” he said.

He was joined by Heartland Institute President James Taylor and Steve Milloy, the founder of JunkScience.com. They have pointed out that since the 1960s, federal and state forest planning has been to do less, not more, active management to cull trees, brush and other growth. Legal action from environmental activists has also contributed to a lack of active management. All of that has turned public forests into a tinderbox.

“If climate change were to blame, why does it only apply to publicly owned forests,” Mr. Ebell added. “The privately owned forests aren’t burning up.”

Up until 1990, the average cutting in national forests was 12 billion boards of timber per year. After the spotted owl saga and other policies pushed by environmental activists, that dropped to about 2 billion boards per year.

The good news is that California recently has stepped up forest management efforts.

Earlier this fall, the state signed an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service to begin controlled burns and timber harvests — among other steps — across 1 million acres of state- and federally owned forests, which covers more than 57% of forest land.

So, don’t be so quick to believe everything the environmental activists have to say. This is an example of where the full story tells a distinctly different tale.

