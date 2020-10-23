Of the many things that can be said about President Donald Trump, there’s no question that he has followed through on his promises.
During his four years as president, he has lowered taxes and regulation, been pro-business, targeted illegal immigration, promoted law and order, shaped foreign policy and forged agreements for balanced and fair trade. Under his watch, two conservative justices have been added to the U.S. Supreme Court, with a third looming.
Yes, there are things that even some of the most conservative of voters may not appreciate about the president — his lack of decorum at times on social media comes to mind. But when it comes to his record? There’s no debating what he has accomplished.
Mr. Trump’s record on job creation and economic growth, for example, speaks for itself. A Federal Reserve report published last month revealed that, under Mr. Trump, “families near the bottom of the income and wealth distributions generally continued to experience substantial gains” between 2016 and 2019.
And now with much of the country finally reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock market has clawed its way back, and Mr. Trump has predicted that the U.S. economy will continue to rebound and is set to take off like a “rocket ship” in 2021.
We expect that “rocket ship” to be further fueled by two major trade deals — one with Mexico and Canada and another with China. The latter deal has led to China buying roughly $200 billion over two years in U.S. agricultural products, energy and other products.
And that’s good news to Northeast and North Central Nebraskans.
He also counts as major achievements building more than 200 miles of his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, convincing more NATO members to increase defense spending and reducing the U.S. military footprint in Afghanistan and elsewhere. He also announced his intended withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and helped forge agreements between Israel and neighboring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
Unfortunately, those accomplishments have, at times, been overshadowed by myriad distractions, whether it be the Democrats’ four-year fight to overturn his election or their sham impeachment proceedings. But the reality is that President Trump has every right to be proud of what he has accomplished in his first four years in office.
The Democratic Party’s rapid leftward shift — along with questions about Joe Biden’s plans that seem to change by the day — leads us to a simple question: Which candidate and party best represent your world view?
For many, that’s President Donald Trump. That’s why we believe a vote to reelect him as president is the wise and best move for this nation.
