Wages are growing and unemployment remains low. That alone sounds good and makes it sounds as though the economy is humming right along.
President Joe Biden tried to make that point earlier this month when he was commenting on the May jobs report. “Today, thanks to the economic plan and the vaccination plan that my administration put into action, America has achieved the most robust recovery in modern history just two years removed from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” President Biden said.
“The job market is the strongest it’s been since just after World War II. We’ve got more evidence of that (with the jobs report). We learned that in May the economy added another 390,000 new jobs, bringing the total since I took office to 8.7 million new jobs — an all-time record. We learned that more Americans entered the labor force in May. In fact, working-age people have come back into the workforce at a faster rate in this recovery than at any point in the last 40 years.”
What President Biden failed to mention was that wages aren’t growing as fast as inflation. Later in that same speech, President Biden stated that with his plan, “we’re on track to cut the federal deficit this year by $1.7 trillion. You hear me now? This year by $1.7 trillion. That’s a fact. The largest decline in American history.”
Again, Mr. Biden failed to mention some key points. First, the reason so many jobs were created is because the economy was practically shut down during the pandemic. Even gaining half the jobs back to pre-pandemic would show massive job growth. Secondly, the deficit cut was achieved from a record amount of government stimulus that had artificially kept the economy afloat.
We need to consider the entire economy and more measurements — new housing, manufacturing, inflation, grocery bills, gasoline prices, the stock market, inventories and, of course, unemployment and the deficit. Even though the deficit was cut recently, it remains enormous and near the all-time high.
Larry Summers, a Harvard University economist who is a Democrat and former Treasury secretary, noted that the U.S. economy has gone into a recession within two years each time inflation surpassed 4% and unemployment was below 5%. That’s true now.
In addition, Summers noted that in the history of the United States, usually when the unemployment rate in the United States rises by half a percentage point, it ultimately rises by more than 2 percentage points. That also doesn’t bode well.
And to be fair, President Biden is dealing with Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, which has contributed to historic inflation and record gas prices, but it is hardly the only reason. That’s likely why almost seven out of 10 Americans believe the economy is in poor shape, according to a poll last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Maybe if there was more acknowledgment from the White House of the overall economic picture, people would not have so many doubts.