Did anyone think that because of President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the nation’s southern border that he suddenly realized that the issue needed greater attention?

We hope not because a 20-minute visit isn’t going to change the Biden administration’s perspective — unless it’s for the worse.

The White House is rolling out a new plan to expand the parole process for Venezuelans to Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Cubans; fast-track asylum cases — many of which are illegitimate — at the border and expand coordination with nongovernmental organizations for alien care.

During the course of his speech, the president unsurprisingly downplayed the danger of his disastrous policies thus far, attempted to shift the blame for the border crisis to Republicans in Congress, and played the victim by claiming that he has not received enough of the misplaced funding he repeatedly demands.

Analysts at the Heritage Foundation took a close look at the president’s comments while at the border and noted several mistruths Mr. Biden told, including:

1. Claiming that he tried to pass a comprehensive plan to secure the border and fix the immigration system during his first days in office.

What he actually did in his first year in office was to pass nearly 90 executive orders that undid successful border and immigration policies, halting detention and deportation. This did the opposite of securing the border and freeing up resources for the legal immigration system.

2. Claiming that Congress rejected his recent requests for funding to “secure” the border.

The president claims that he has “added hundreds of additional Border Patrol agents and installed new, cutting-edge technology.” In reality, the Heritage Foundation analysis indicates, his funding requests would continue to increase the surge of illegal aliens at the border. The increases and reallocations of funding simply add processing capacity. That simply allows more undocumented immigrants into the country faster.

In fact, in the recent omnibus bill, funding for Customs and Border Protection specifically may not be used “to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have rejected the president’s plans and requests because they incentivize more illegal arrivals and further the border crisis he created.

3. Claiming that illegal border crossers come to “flee oppression” as asylum-seekers and that “for many people, that’s what’s happening at our southwest border now.”

Illegal aliens crossing the border do not largely qualify for asylum under the law. True asylum-seekers look for relief from very specific grounds of persecution (namely “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion”).

Fraudulent asylum claims have been rampant for some time. Many illegal aliens understandably want a better life or to find work in the United States, but that is not fleeing persecution and oppression. By filing bogus claims, they are jumping the line ahead of millions of legal immigrants patiently waiting for their turn.

