Politicians love the idea of finding a way to generate extra revenue without having to raise taxes. Who wouldn’t?
Perhaps that’s why President Joe Biden has jumped on the notion of addressing the so-called “tax gap” — the difference between what taxpayers legally owe and what the Internal Revenue Service actually takes in.
The president has proposed spending an additional $80 billion on increased IRS enforcement in expectations that it will translate into $780 billion in extra revenue for the federal government over the next 10 years.
It’s certainly logical to think that increased enforcement will result in more taxes being collected. But according to historical IRS data, additional enforcement efforts have raised the tax compliance rate by only about 2%, from 84% to 86%.
There also are big questions about the potential income to be generated from closing the “tax gap.”
Less than two years ago, the IRS estimated the net tax gap was $381 billion. That’s far lower than a recent statement by IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, who ballparked that the gap may have reached $1 trillion. Even Mr. Rettig has backed away from that estimate, saying his comments were a personal opinion and not an official IRS estimate.
So, what’s a more realistic way of assessing the potential for success with increased enforcement?
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that upping IRS funding by
$40 billion would increase collections by about $103 billion over 10 years. The president has proposed increasing funding by $80 billion and thinks $780 million extra can be collected. That seems like a pipe dream.
Here’s the other thing that Democrats — who like nothing more than to tax the nation’s wealthy — should keep in mind: Only about 10% of underreported income comes from the corporate tax side of things.
Andrew Wilford, a policy analyst with the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, said, “Truly cracking down on the tax gap would mean going after businesses small enough to file through the individual income tax code, as well as crackdowns on progressive tax provisions like the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the American Opportunity Tax Credit.”
In other words, Mr. Biden is proposing that IRS auditors aggressively comb through the lives of thousands of Americans, many of whom would be lower income. He might want to give that more thought and consideration.