As the COVID-19 pandemic played out this spring, many Americans were surprised – and concerned – to realize the dangerous extent to which the U.S. relies on China for the personal protective equipment so vital to healthcare workers.
Compounding this, Americans are also dependent on China for other critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals.
But medical items are not the only supply chain vulnerability faced by this nation.
Paul Steidler, a senior fellow with the Lexington Institute, a public policy think tank in Arlington, Va., points out that the U.S. electric system has become increasingly dependent on foreign suppliers for essential items, including software components that can easily be cyberattacked. When the hardware or software of the electric grid malfunctions or is attacked, there are power outages and other problems.
The good news is that the United States has taken clear and compelling steps to address these security vulnerabilities, though years of follow-through will also be necessary.
On May 1, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect the bulk-power system. This is the critical energy infrastructure that supports national defense, emergency services, critical infrastructure and the economy – those things that ensure the quality of modern life.
Even though the bulk-power system is integral to the nation’s well-being, large components of it, including control systems, transformers and generators are increasingly being manufactured overseas. Especially disturbing is that 200 transformers, a pillar of the power grid, have come from China into the United States in the last 10 years.
Mr. Trump’s executive order says, “The bulk-power system is a target of those seeking to commit malicious acts against the United States and its people, including malicious cyber activities, because a successful attack on our bulk-power system present significant risks to our economy, human health and safety.”
The executive order also raises corporate governance priorities around cybersecurity defenses and promotes needed investments in cybersecurity preparedness.”
“The crux of the order is to require a rigorous review of suppliers and the development of a pre-qualified vendor list. In addition, now prohibited equipment already in use is to be identified, isolated, monitored and, if necessary, replaced,” Mr. Steidler recently wrote. “This will also provide a stimulus for the U.S. economy.”
The executive order, though, is a beginning and not an end in protecting America’s electric grid. Rules are to be issued in September. The administrative and political follow-through will remain important for years ahead and should be supported across the political spectrum.