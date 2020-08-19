President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he will finalize revisions to an environmental review process on infrastructure projects could spur major investment — and help kick-start a pandemic-trounced economy.
Of course, not everyone sees it that way. His political opponents suggest it could weaken vital environmental protections and hasten the destructive effects of climate change.
Like many things in politics and policy today, the reality is much more nuanced. Plus, the final step in the effort to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) will require congressional action — not just a presidential executive order.
The 50-year old NEPA requires federal agencies to consider environmental impacts before taking actions such as approving permits for pipelines, highways — like the Highway 275 expressway project — publicly owned facilities and other projects. It also provides for public comments.
Over the years, it has become weaponized as environmental advocates used the NEPA process to kill oil and natural gas pipelines.
A White House fact sheet said that Mr. Trump’s revisions will “right-size the federal government’s environmental review process,” noting that frequent court challenges make it hard to plan and finance projects. The new process will limit environmental impact statements to two years and environmental assessments to one year.
So, contrary to some of Mr. Trump’s opponents, his decision doesn’t get rid of environmental assessments, but it does put a timeline on them.
We tend to agree with the president in his comments that “this process, that has caused trillions of dollars over the years for our country and delays like you wouldn’t believe, this is a truly historic breakthrough, which means better roads, bridges, tunnels and highways for every UPS driver, every citizen across our land. We are reclaiming America’s proud heritage as a nation of builders, a nation that can get things done.”
We believe streamlining the review process to two years is a good first step.
As ConservAmerica’s Brent Fewell recently said, “It’s very easy to slow and stop projects using NEPA,” he said. “Because groups use NEPA to litigate and slow a project, it’s become a weapon of choice.”
But in every NEPA case considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, the federal government has prevailed.
That tells us that the Supreme Court has been consistent that the federal government is doing plenty in regard to environmental review.
The bottom line looks to be this: If the nation wants new infrastructure anytime in the near future, it’s only going to be done because of reforms like that proposed by President Trump.