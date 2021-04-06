Since 1943, 27 states across the country — including Nebraska — have implemented right-to-work laws, which ban labor unions from compelling workers to join.

Despite the economic prosperity right-to-work laws have brought to states, some left-leaning politicians are now seeking to repeal them. President Joe Biden, for example, made repealing right-to-work laws a central pillar of his successful presidential campaign, arguing they “exist only to deprive unions of the financial support they need to fight for higher wages and better benefits.”

That’s not how we see it, but even so, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act to invalidate state-level right-to-work laws. If the PRO Act becomes law, workers could be forced to join unions.

Nationally, polls indicate that 82% of Americans believe “no American should be required to join … a labor union,” well above the 53% who approve of labor unions, said Edward Longe, a research associate at the American Consumer Institute in Washington, D.C. That may be because research done at the University of Oklahoma found that workers in right-to-work states saw significantly higher wages than states without right-to-work protections.

Studies also show states that adopt right-to-work protections experience significantly better private-sector job creation and lower unemployment than non-right-to-work states. A 2018 study, for example, by NERA economic consulting found between 2001 and 2016, these right-to-work states experienced a 26.7% increase in private sector employment while non-right-to-work states only saw a 15.4% increase.

Additionally, right-to-work states had an unemployment rate that was, on average, 0.4% lower than non-right-to-work states. This job creation is caused by private sector companies “who are more inclined to open plants” in states with right-to-work statutes.

If the PRO Act becomes law, more union influence could mean fewer jobs, a trend that would disproportionately harm unemployed workers and those looking for new jobs.

If Congress wants to ensure Americans have ready access to higher-paying, quality jobs, they should allow right-to-work laws to remain in place by killing the PRO Act.

“Failure to do so will not only embolden unions who are out of step with workers, but it will also depress worker earnings and job creation; this will ultimately jeopardize the economic security right-to-work protections have provided,” Mr. Longe recently wrote. “Passing the PRO Act, and invalidating right-to-work laws, would also ignore the substantial popularity these measures enjoy.”

For the sake of workers and worker freedom, kill the PRO Act.

Tags

In other news

Agrees with writer — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — The letter writer in the Daily News on March 24 beat me to it. I feel the same way you do. There needs to be at least two registers open for those who don’t care to use the scan and go when checking out.

Shameless way the Dems name bills

Shameless way the Dems name bills

Whoever is in charge of naming the Democratic bills in the House of Representatives must have a twisted sense of humor. Let’s take a few examples. The so-called Equality Act is an Inequality Act. If the bill is passed, parents of minors who do not allow them to undergo medical transgender pr…

Building for tomorrow — Dale Dueland

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain

Democratic hypocrisy on display with proposed voting changes

Democratic hypocrisy on display with proposed voting changes

Moves by Republican legislators to reform state election laws are drawing incendiary accusations from Democrats. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams denounced them as “Jim Crow in a suit and tie.” Vice President Kamala Harris declared, “It’s all voter suppression by any othe…

Alcohol, pot not apples to apples

Alcohol, pot not apples to apples

Tom Wolf, lame-duck governor of Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter that he wanted the commonwealth to legalize pot. His comment was hailed as timely, necessary and courageous by many of his lame-duck followers on social media.