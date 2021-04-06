Since 1943, 27 states across the country — including Nebraska — have implemented right-to-work laws, which ban labor unions from compelling workers to join.
Despite the economic prosperity right-to-work laws have brought to states, some left-leaning politicians are now seeking to repeal them. President Joe Biden, for example, made repealing right-to-work laws a central pillar of his successful presidential campaign, arguing they “exist only to deprive unions of the financial support they need to fight for higher wages and better benefits.”
That’s not how we see it, but even so, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act to invalidate state-level right-to-work laws. If the PRO Act becomes law, workers could be forced to join unions.
Nationally, polls indicate that 82% of Americans believe “no American should be required to join … a labor union,” well above the 53% who approve of labor unions, said Edward Longe, a research associate at the American Consumer Institute in Washington, D.C. That may be because research done at the University of Oklahoma found that workers in right-to-work states saw significantly higher wages than states without right-to-work protections.
Studies also show states that adopt right-to-work protections experience significantly better private-sector job creation and lower unemployment than non-right-to-work states. A 2018 study, for example, by NERA economic consulting found between 2001 and 2016, these right-to-work states experienced a 26.7% increase in private sector employment while non-right-to-work states only saw a 15.4% increase.
Additionally, right-to-work states had an unemployment rate that was, on average, 0.4% lower than non-right-to-work states. This job creation is caused by private sector companies “who are more inclined to open plants” in states with right-to-work statutes.
If the PRO Act becomes law, more union influence could mean fewer jobs, a trend that would disproportionately harm unemployed workers and those looking for new jobs.
If Congress wants to ensure Americans have ready access to higher-paying, quality jobs, they should allow right-to-work laws to remain in place by killing the PRO Act.
“Failure to do so will not only embolden unions who are out of step with workers, but it will also depress worker earnings and job creation; this will ultimately jeopardize the economic security right-to-work protections have provided,” Mr. Longe recently wrote. “Passing the PRO Act, and invalidating right-to-work laws, would also ignore the substantial popularity these measures enjoy.”
For the sake of workers and worker freedom, kill the PRO Act.