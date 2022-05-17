The simplest and most obvious explanation is often the best.
That adage comes to mind when considering President Joe Biden’s continued low approval ratings from American citizens.
In some respects, swings in presidential approval ratings are predictable. Milestones that occur on a regular basis throughout the political year typically provide a boost to the president.
Any president’s State of the Union address, for example, can usually boost approval numbers.
The “rally around the flag” effect, which often sparks unity when the nation experiences geopolitical strife, similarly pushes polling numbers upward. That’s what happened when President George W. Bush’s approval numbers increased from about 50 percent to around 90 percent in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
So, one might reasonably expect that President Biden’s numbers should have experienced that same boost after he gave his State of the Union address and engaged in high-level diplomacy related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But that didn’t happen. In early April, Mr. Biden’s approval rating dipped to its lowest level since taking office. Not surprisingly, some of the liberal national media can’t understand this.
Dan Eberhart, a Republican political activist from Phoenix, recently described it this way: “Pundits at the Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC assert that Biden isn’t getting credit with voters for the things he’s doing for the country. … They adopt pollyannaish tones about high gas prices and seem unconcerned about inflation. They insist that despite the abysmal approval numbers, voters love the policies the Biden administration is pushing. If only people were more thoughtful, they seem to assert, Biden would be riding historical highs instead of weathering shocking lows.”
We agree with Mr. Eberhart that there’s a simpler — and more accurate — reason why Mr. Biden’s numbers are so low. It’s because a majority of voters disapprove of many of the steps his administration is taking, and they feel that the country is heading in the wrong direction.
Some in the Democratic Party seem aware of the challenge facing liberals in the November elections.
“There is no secret remedy or silver bullet that will address the Democrats’ fears. But a realistic assessment of the root of the problem certainly wouldn’t hurt. The fact of the matter is that by continually playing to the ‘elite’ in the media and talking-head class, the Democratic Party has further alienated a growing majority of voters,” Mr. Eberhart wrote.
It’s certainly possible that the pundits will likely watch in shock yet again as election returns come in. They’ll wonder why purple states are turning red and blue states are turning purple.
The answer isn’t as complicated as they might like to think: Poor policy.