The opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline in this corner of the state had to have been pleased by President Joe Biden’s first-day-in-office decision to block the long-delayed project by withdrawing the federal government’s approval previously given by then-President Donald Trump.
The Daily News — and many others — believe that Mr. Biden’s executive order was a rash decision designed to appease some of his supporters. We can only hope that, in time, more rational and clear-headed thinking might prevail.
Like that, for example, of H. Sterling Burnett, a senior fellow on energy and the environment at the Illinois-based Heartland Institute. Mr. Burnett puts it succinctly in a recent essay: “Blocking the Keystone XL pipeline is bad for America and the environment.”
A bit of history: The vast majority of the pipeline did not need federal approval and has been built or connected in segments stretching from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the Midwest.
But the U.S. State Department had to sign off on a segment of the pipeline delivering oil from Canada to Nebraska. In 2011, after reviewing 15,500 pages of documents and environmental impact statements, the State Department determined that the Keystone XL could be developed safely, was in the national interest, and would have no impact on greenhouse gas emissions or climate change.
But then-President Barack Obama rejected the science, and directed the State Department to do another analysis. It did so and came to the same conclusion in 2014. I took Mr. Trump to reverse that decision and approve the project. Now Mr. Biden has reversed Mr. Trump’s decision.
Here’s what we believe to be the case: The Keystone XL pipeline is in America’s long-term geopolitical and economic interest. It will create thousands of jobs directly and indirectly. And after the oil is refined on the U.S. Gulf Coast, it can either be used domestically, or shipped overseas, reducing America’s trade deficit while shoring up international alliances by reducing friendly countries’ reliance on energy from America’s geopolitical competitors or enemies, like Russia, Iran and Venezuela.
Mr. Burnett adds, “Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline would also be bad for the environment. Canadian oil will still be developed and shipped, but it will be transported by truck and by rail, both methods that result in far more oil spills each year than pipelines.”
The Keystone XL pipeline is in America’s geopolitical, economic, and environmental interests. As such, President Biden should reconsider his stance and support its completion.