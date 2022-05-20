President Biden should curb criticism of Trump supporters

In last week’s election primary, 80,000 Nebraskans voted for Charles Herbster for governor. An endorsement from Donald Trump — and a visit by the former president — gave him a boost, but not a big enough one to propel him to a win over Jim Pillen. Consider that in the 2020 general election, President Trump garnered more than 550,000 votes in Nebraska — and more than 74 million votes nationwide.
Given those numbers, it’s perplexing why President Joe Biden keeps trying to antagonize the former president’s legions of supporters. Granted, his hopes of turning many of them to his side are slim, yet we would hope that the president would seek to broaden his appeal, not limit it, especially with midterm elections looming.
The party that controls the presidency usually loses seats during the next election and, with inflation reaching its highest levels in 40 years, a larger than usual number of seats may change hands. To try to counter that, the president has in recent days begun decrying “ultra-MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
In doing so, he could be turning off a large segment of potential voters.
“I think it’s important that, as we go forward, you’re gonna hear me talking more about not only what we’ve done, but what they’re trying to do,” the president told an evening Democratic fundraiser crowd in Chicago. The president should have stopped there.
Consider these recent statements by the president:
“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history,” in response to the leak of a Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade.
“Because of how outrageous some of the things that former President Trump has done and said, I think we found ourselves in the position where it was almost like, ‘How could that happen?’ ‘How could that be?’ ”
“Under my predecessor — the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president.”
“I call it the ultra-MAGA plan, Make America Great Again plan,” in response to Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-point economic plan that was released earlier this year.
However, we should give the president credit for this statement: “One of the things that I think we have to do is not just talk about what we’ve done — we don’t do that enough, and that’s my fault,” he said.
Instead of criticizing his detractors, he should tone down the MAGA rhetoric and take his own advice.