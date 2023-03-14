In this age of political division, we need to remember that there are some things that Democrats, Republicans and Independents can agree on — at least in principle.
And while we aren’t excited about the size of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal that was released Thursday — nor all the proposed tax increases — there are some areas that we think deserve support.
One good thing, for example, is that President Biden did offer some help for families. According to the White House, Biden’s budget proposal includes an expanded child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child over 6, and to $3,600 for children under 6.
Raising children is expensive. And with inflation in recent years, it has become worse. This child tax credit is needed and important for families working just to get by.
The budget also includes, as the Center for Rural Affairs has pointed out, support for agricultural producers and rural communities. The proposed budget includes funding for a cover crop incentive program, as well as boosts in funding for programs supporting voluntary conservation and rural small businesses.
In 2021 and 2022, a $5 crop insurance premium discount was offered to producers who planted cover crops. The initiative, which was sustained by pandemic funds, resulted in discounts for 12 million and 10 million acres of cover crops, respectively. The president’s new budget calls for legislative action to make the discount permanent and proposes a budget of about $1 billion for 10 years, $75 million of which is allocated for 2024.
“This is great news for producers who are already planting cover crops or interested in trying the practice for the first time,” said Kalee Olson, policy associate of the Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons. “We’re glad to see President Biden take steps to reward these efforts through federal crop insurance.”
We agree. Cover crops are great for conservation. They help farmers to retain soil moisture, replenish nutrients in the soil and prevent erosion.
The Northeast Nebraska agency also noted that the proposed budget includes $8.3 million for the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP), which is a $2.3 million increase.
“RMAP continues to have a significant impact by supporting entrepreneurs who start businesses that keep rural main streets vibrant,” Olson said. “An increase in funding would allow more individuals access to assistance they are unable to find anywhere else.”
While overall we recognize there is much work to be completed to work out the budget, there are some things we like. Assisting families, rewarding entrepreneurs and those who grow our food while helping to preserve the land are all worthy goals.