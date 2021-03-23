Why do some climate change advocates — such as President Joe Biden — believe it’s appropriate to base recommended changes on the absolute worst-case scenario?
In his early days serving as president, Mr. Biden revealed that his climate change plan is based on an apocalypse being on the horizon.
But plans that are based on worst-case assumptions are almost always flawed, always lead to blowback and always lead to the waste of scarce resources.
Advocates for climate change action have argued that it’s necessary to plan for the worst in order to keep it from happening. But if that were true, would anyone fly in an airplane or ride in a car because the worst case scenario would be a fatal crash?
William O’Keefe, president of Solutions Consulting in Providence Forge, Virginia, has studied temperature changes and argues that the predictions of catastrophic temperature increases are based on complex climate models. And the fact is that these models have almost uniformly overstated past temperature increases.
For example, Dr. James Hansen predicted in 1988 that by 1997, global temperatures would increase by 0.45 degrees C. In fact, they increased by 0.11 C — one-fourth of his prediction.
Over the years, there have been similar predictions that turned out to be false. Former Vice President Al Gore, for example, predicted in 2008 that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013.
Predictions of dread derive mainly from estimates of climate sensitivity — the temperature increase associated with a doubling of carbon dioxide, Mr. O’Keefe points out. But the International Panel on Climate Change can only provide an estimate of sensitivity — 1.5 C to 4.5 C. Others have estimates with a wider range. Climate advocates always use a larger sensitivity number because it leads to the greatest damage estimates. But no one can show with a high degree of certainty the probabilities associated with any of the ranges.
President Biden’s approach and rhetoric suggest he is going to solve the climate problem. But he will not be able to do so because there are no solutions, only trade-offs. The U.S. economy and response to climate change will benefit by taking a close look at the trade-offs and pursuing options that reduce costs without significantly increasing risk.
It would be far better for the U.S. to use its knowledge to help bring about greater global gains by helping developing nations adopt proven energy technologies. The trade-off between doing that combined with continued technological progress should be compared to the Biden crisis approach. The former makes much more sense.