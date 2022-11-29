President Joe Biden may say that the U.S. economy is strong. He may even believe that.

But economic data tell a different story.

Immediately before Mr. Biden took office, the economy was growing at an annualized rate of $1.5 trillion and adding an average of 1.4 million jobs per month — a robust rate of growth. Inflation was almost nonexistent — just 1.4% — and real wages were rising.

In less than two years, the Biden administration has played a significant role in sending the economy into a tailspin.

EJ Antoni, a research fellow for the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., makes the point that by authorizing the printing of trillions of dollars to fund equally large budget deficits, the government created an inflationary nightmare.

But that’s not all.

“Onerous regulations have simultaneously kept a choke collar around the neck of American producers, especially in the energy sector, while the expansion of welfare and removal of work requirements has decimated the labor market,” he recently wrote in the Daily Caller.

Eighteen months after taking office, Biden had driven inflation so high that prices were rising about as fast in a single month as they rose in the entire year before he became president.

Unlike inflation, job growth has slowed markedly under Mr. Biden’s watch, averaging less than half where it was during the recovery under former President Donald Trump.

And the $1.5 trillion annualized growth rate was thrown in reverse only a year into his term, with gross domestic product contracting in both the first and second quarters of this year.

What does it all mean?

“American families simply cannot afford to live in Biden’s America. Their real disposable incomes have fallen 11.7%, homeownership affordability is down 32%, monthly savings have collapsed 83.1% and credit card debt has ballooned 22.7%, all since Biden took office,” Mr. Antoni wrote.

What’s more, real earnings also have fallen 5.5%, meaning that the average family has lost more than $6,000 in annual purchasing power.

There simply is no data that in any way support the president’s claim of the economy being strong.

History may very well judge Mr. Biden harshly because he had the benefit of hindsight; his administration could have looked back at its immediate predecessor and identified what worked and what did not. Instead — perhaps out of political spite — it has chosen to ignore the successes, like increased American energy production, and doubled down on the failures, like paying unemployment “bonuses” that incentivized labor shortages.

Those who brazenly ignore mountains of economic data are not only ignorant, but also prideful.

Tags

In other news

Some like roundabouts — Anthony Beardslee

NORFOLK — I support the city’s decision to put a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue, and I actually hope they build more of them. Looking at the data, one would find the many benefits that they afford.

Need an indoor pool — Karen Meyer

NORFOLK — Norfolk Public is a Class A school that does not have a pool for its swim team. Other Class A schools are provided a pool either by the city or their school.

Three pillars of progressivism

Three pillars of progressivism

In the smoldering wake of what can only be called a Republican debacle, many pundits much better schooled in politics and history weighed in with their opinions on what happened.

When abortion wins, lives are lost

When abortion wins, lives are lost

Pundits, liberal and conservative, underestimated the impact on the midterms of the reaction to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In states like Kentucky and Michigan, where abortion was on the ballot, restrictions to abortion lost and “protecting access” to abortion won.

The left’s cynical ploy

The left’s cynical ploy

Last week, another evil mass shooter unleashed horror at a gay club in Colorado Springs, killing five and wounding another 25.