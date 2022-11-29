President Joe Biden may say that the U.S. economy is strong. He may even believe that.
But economic data tell a different story.
Immediately before Mr. Biden took office, the economy was growing at an annualized rate of $1.5 trillion and adding an average of 1.4 million jobs per month — a robust rate of growth. Inflation was almost nonexistent — just 1.4% — and real wages were rising.
In less than two years, the Biden administration has played a significant role in sending the economy into a tailspin.
EJ Antoni, a research fellow for the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., makes the point that by authorizing the printing of trillions of dollars to fund equally large budget deficits, the government created an inflationary nightmare.
But that’s not all.
“Onerous regulations have simultaneously kept a choke collar around the neck of American producers, especially in the energy sector, while the expansion of welfare and removal of work requirements has decimated the labor market,” he recently wrote in the Daily Caller.
Eighteen months after taking office, Biden had driven inflation so high that prices were rising about as fast in a single month as they rose in the entire year before he became president.
Unlike inflation, job growth has slowed markedly under Mr. Biden’s watch, averaging less than half where it was during the recovery under former President Donald Trump.
And the $1.5 trillion annualized growth rate was thrown in reverse only a year into his term, with gross domestic product contracting in both the first and second quarters of this year.
What does it all mean?
“American families simply cannot afford to live in Biden’s America. Their real disposable incomes have fallen 11.7%, homeownership affordability is down 32%, monthly savings have collapsed 83.1% and credit card debt has ballooned 22.7%, all since Biden took office,” Mr. Antoni wrote.
What’s more, real earnings also have fallen 5.5%, meaning that the average family has lost more than $6,000 in annual purchasing power.
There simply is no data that in any way support the president’s claim of the economy being strong.
History may very well judge Mr. Biden harshly because he had the benefit of hindsight; his administration could have looked back at its immediate predecessor and identified what worked and what did not. Instead — perhaps out of political spite — it has chosen to ignore the successes, like increased American energy production, and doubled down on the failures, like paying unemployment “bonuses” that incentivized labor shortages.
Those who brazenly ignore mountains of economic data are not only ignorant, but also prideful.