For years, we have heard all about infrastructure needs in this corner of the state, especially when it comes to the long-delayed Highway 275 expressway.
According to the White House’s state-by-state breakdowns, Nebraska has 1,302 bridges and more than 1,125 miles of highway in poor condition — garnering a C-minus grade. The highest grades went to Georgia and Utah, which each notched a C-plus.
While we’re happy to see the nation’s lawmakers focusing on infrastructure, Northeast Nebraskans have seen this song and dance — all talk and little action – many times before.
Forgive us if we’re leery of the two sides finding compromise, especially when the divide is measured in billions of dollars.
Senate Republicans have unveiled a proposal with a much smaller price tag and a narrower definition of infrastructure than what President Joe Biden has proposed.
The price of the Republican proposal came in at $568 billion over five years, compared with the $2.3 trillion that Biden has called for spending over eight years.
While Biden’s plan would modernize 20,000 miles worth of roadways, it also devotes $400 billion to expand Medicaid support for caregivers, and substantial portions would fund electric vehicle charging stations and address perceived racial injustice in highways built in ways that devastated Black neighborhoods.
The Republicans would dedicate $299 billion to roads and bridges, $65 billion to broadband internet, $61 billion to transit projects and $44 billion for airports – a much narrower and more appropriate definition of infrastructure.
To help pay for their plan, Republicans would rely on user fees, including for electric vehicles, and on redirecting unspent federal dollars. In contrast, Biden has proposed raising the corporate income tax to help pay for his plan.
Earlier this year, Republicans also offered a counterproposal to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Their price tag came in at about one-third of what the president wanted; however, Democrats went forward on their own and passed the relief bill without the support of any GOP lawmaker.
This go-around, Biden is spending more time listening to Republicans — including Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, who was among lawmakers invited to the White House to discuss Biden’s infrastructure proposal.
With Democrats intent on passing a major infrastructure boost this year, Biden should craft a compromise instead of bypassing GOP opposition.
“I feel like the White House and other counterparts on the House side want to try to reach a consensus, hard infrastructure bill,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., said.
Let’s hope that’s not just lip service on the president’s part.