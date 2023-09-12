Since taking office, President Joe Biden has said that he “came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country.”

He’s done so, but it hasn’t been a positive change.

When the president took office, the economy was growing at a $1.5 trillion annualized rate, and inflation was 1.4%. Consumer sentiment was rising, and real wages had grown 8.6% under former President Donald Trump.

But Mr. Biden has managed to change much of that for the worse, according to EJ Antoni, a research fellow at the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget in Washington, D.C.

“Biden slammed the brakes on the economy and has even managed to throw it in reverse with an agenda that increased regulation, taxation, spending, borrowing and printing money,” Mr. Antoni recently wrote.

Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product, contracted for two consecutive quarters last year, marking a recession. Another measure of economic activity called gross domestic income has been negative for three of the last four quarters. The economy is stalling out.

What also should bother Americans is that Mr. Biden is quick to take credit for inflation coming down recently, but not for running it up to 40-year highs in the first place.

“A year and a half into his term, inflation had gotten so bad that prices were rising in a single month about as fast as they rose in the entire year before Biden took office,” Mr. Antoni wrote. “Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, has been above 5% for a year and a half.”

We don’t believe we’re guilty of exaggeration when we say inflation is a cornerstone of what the president likes to refer to as “Bidenomics.”

Rising prices have demolished workers’ purchasing power. While the average family earns more dollars today than when Mr. Biden took office, those larger paychecks can buy less. Adjusted for inflation, the average American family has seen their annual incomes fall about $5,600 while he has been in the White House.

The president chooses to brag — as is his prerogative — about the state of the American worker under his watch. Job growth has increased, but a large percentage of it was just the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels as government lockdowns were lifted.

Bidenomics also has slowed the recovery markedly. Average monthly job growth fell by two-thirds after Biden took office, and the labor market still hasn’t returned to its pre-pandemic trend.

It’s clear that this nation would be better served by an agenda that prioritized economic growth through shrinking the federal budget, not the family budget.

Tags

In other news

Right on target — Margo Chenoweth

Bravo! To the editor of the Norfolk Daily News for the “Our View” piece in the Aug. 8 issue regarding the effects of climate change on children — especially minorities (according to the report from a certain much-ballyhooed institution)!

Reality of the electric vehicle

Reality of the electric vehicle

Out-of-touch Washington, D.C., bureaucrats are trying to impose their preferences on the entire country. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced burdensome new emissions requirements on American-made vehicles, including both light cars and heavy-duty trucks. These standards requi…

Knowing when to step down

Knowing when to step down

Seriously folks. Maybe we Republicans better stop banging on Old Joe Biden for the serious cognitive issues he obviously has.

Biden killing American dream

Biden killing American dream

In boasting about Bidenomics two weeks ago in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden declared that his policies are “restoring the American dream.” Then he went into his creepy whispering mode and assured us “it’s working.”

Open communication — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — At the March 20, 2023, city council meeting, I asked the city council to make a change to allow a public comment period at every city council meeting or at least once per month. I separately also asked a city council person for this change. My request has fallen on deaf ears. No ch…

Appointment laughable — Terry Spence

NORFOLK — Merrick Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe is laughable. Weiss is the same attorney who tried to arrange the sweetheart deal for Hunter which would see him plead guilty to three misdemeanors, only to see it blow up in court thanks to a…