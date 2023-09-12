Since taking office, President Joe Biden has said that he “came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country.”
He’s done so, but it hasn’t been a positive change.
When the president took office, the economy was growing at a $1.5 trillion annualized rate, and inflation was 1.4%. Consumer sentiment was rising, and real wages had grown 8.6% under former President Donald Trump.
But Mr. Biden has managed to change much of that for the worse, according to EJ Antoni, a research fellow at the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget in Washington, D.C.
“Biden slammed the brakes on the economy and has even managed to throw it in reverse with an agenda that increased regulation, taxation, spending, borrowing and printing money,” Mr. Antoni recently wrote.
Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product, contracted for two consecutive quarters last year, marking a recession. Another measure of economic activity called gross domestic income has been negative for three of the last four quarters. The economy is stalling out.
What also should bother Americans is that Mr. Biden is quick to take credit for inflation coming down recently, but not for running it up to 40-year highs in the first place.
“A year and a half into his term, inflation had gotten so bad that prices were rising in a single month about as fast as they rose in the entire year before Biden took office,” Mr. Antoni wrote. “Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, has been above 5% for a year and a half.”
We don’t believe we’re guilty of exaggeration when we say inflation is a cornerstone of what the president likes to refer to as “Bidenomics.”
Rising prices have demolished workers’ purchasing power. While the average family earns more dollars today than when Mr. Biden took office, those larger paychecks can buy less. Adjusted for inflation, the average American family has seen their annual incomes fall about $5,600 while he has been in the White House.
The president chooses to brag — as is his prerogative — about the state of the American worker under his watch. Job growth has increased, but a large percentage of it was just the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels as government lockdowns were lifted.
Bidenomics also has slowed the recovery markedly. Average monthly job growth fell by two-thirds after Biden took office, and the labor market still hasn’t returned to its pre-pandemic trend.
It’s clear that this nation would be better served by an agenda that prioritized economic growth through shrinking the federal budget, not the family budget.