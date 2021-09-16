By now, many people probably have either read or heard about the story from The Associated Press that begins, “If you can potty-train a child, you can potty-train a cow. At least, that was the theory a group of researchers in Germany decided to test, in a bid to find a solution to the environmental damage caused by livestock waste.”

OK. ... The article goes on to state that farm “cattle produce roughly 66-88 pounds of feces and 8 gallons of urine each day and are free to relieve themselves where they please. However, the spread of their waste into the soil can have negative effects on the environment.”

Agriculture is the largest source of global ammonia emissions, and livestock farming makes up more than half of that contribution, the researchers noted.

So yes, if you are thinking the article is about scientists trying to potty-training cows in a bid to help save the planet, you are correct. We are sure the researchers are well intentioned, but anyone who has been around livestock for a while might think this is just a bit silly.

First off, there are many lagoon and pit type farming operations where such manure is already collected and then spread on crop land. As such, it already is being transformed into fertilizer, helping to produce bumper yields while reducing the need for manufactured fertilizer.

In addition, places where the fertilizer is not collected is rarely a problem. The fertilizer drops on the pasture or grass and then breaks down by Mother Nature where it helps grass and other vegetation to grow.

We know there have been reports in recent decades that try to pin global warming on cattle.

It is just hard for many of us to believe that can be a problem, especially since tens of millions of cattle have been around for centuries doing what they do now. Why is it now a problem?

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association reports that beef production, including the production of animal feed, is responsible for only 3.7% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

And corn going to feed beef cattle represents only 10% of harvested corn grain in the United States, or 8 million acres of nearly 100 million acres.

We know these researchers mean well. It just makes it hard to take some of the global warming arguments seriously when it is reported that scientists are actually trying to potty train cattle.

It seems like it is wasting dollars on a problem that most people with common sense would even question whether it is a problem.

