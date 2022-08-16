Now that August is drawing nearer to an end — and the November midterm elections are even closer — things are looking worse than ever for President Joe Biden.
Consider the results of several recent polls, all of which were conducted by mainstream if not left-leaning sources — the Harvard/Harris poll, the Monmouth poll and YouGov.
Here are some findings that reflect how voters feel about the condition of the United States after about 18 months of Democratic governance at the federal level:
88% of Americans believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction.
57% believe the federal government is making things worse on the most important issues.
54% say the middle class isn’t benefiting from Biden administration policies.
60% say President Biden isn’t mentally fit for the job of president.
64% say Mr. Biden is too old to be president.
The Monmouth poll finding just 10% of voters believe the country is on the right track is the lowest number ever recorded since the pollster began asking the question in 2013.
68% of respondents to the YouGov poll said they believe the economy is getting worse — the highest percentage since at least 2009.
Michael Graham, managing editor of InsideSources.com, recently wrote that President Biden and his Democratic colleagues also face an uphill challenge on the issues. Their focus is on abortion, guns and the Jan. 6 protests and violence in Washington, D.C., when Donald Trump was in office.
But according to the Monmouth poll, voters are — not surprisingly — focusing on different topics. Inflation tops the list at 33%, followed by gas prices (15%), the economy (9%) and bills/grocery prices (6%). Only after those concerns come abortion (5%) and guns (3%).
Meanwhile, in the Harvard/Harris poll, at least four of the top issues — inflation, energy prices, abortion rights, crime and immigration — identified by participants, are considered strong areas for Republican candidates.
Here’s the bottom line: The most important number for predicting a party’s performance in the midterms is the president’s approval rating. Biden’s at the lowest point of any president at this point in his term.
“The last time a president was this low in the polls for a midterm was never,” Mr. Graham wrote.
Even among the eternal optimists among the liberal and progressive political camps, there’s hardly anything to be excited about as the calendar gets closer to November.