Thursday is opening day.
This used to be a great time for Major League Baseball fans. And to be fair, for many it still is — but not all. Politics, which are everywhere now, spilled into the majors last year, the final major sport to experience it.
Last year’s opening day was delayed until late July because of COVID-19. Nevertheless, it began with the then-World Series champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees grabbing a black cloth that stretched from the first base line to the third-base line.
Before the Star-Spangled Banner, every player and coach out for pregame introductions took a knee on the grass for about 20 seconds. Players from other teams did, too, at their games. Many players actually knelt during the national anthem, which is slightly more respectful than those players in other sports who sat on the bench or faced the other way during the national anthem.
We know, we know. Many fans and MLB have taken the stance that they aren’t disrespectful in doing so. In fact, the majors stated last year that, “It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest.”
But just because they might think that doesn’t mean it is true. Many of us are offended. Baby-boomers and many Americans have been raised to stand when the national anthem plays to show respect. It’s about thanking veterans and not taking for granted the freedoms our nation enjoys — including enabling men to earn millions of dollars playing a sport for boys.
The fact is that there are millions of Americans and veterans who are offended — greatly so. And, yes, you can always find a few veterans who say they aren’t, but if you talk to the majority of military veterans, they will strongly disagree.
And we also know that protesting is the American way. But after you have made your point and your industry continues to protest — that shows you don’t care about the feelings of those who are offended.
Just remember, fans can protest, too. But until enough of them do — by turning off the TV, not attending games or buying their team jerseys and caps — the disrespectful actions by players likely will continue.
It’s offensive to some of us to say that not standing for the flag isn’t disrespecting the veterans and the nation. Many of us lived without sports in the past year and have discovered it wasn’t so hard.
For those of us who followed baseball for entertainment — and a way to escape all the politics they deal with in their daily lives — staying away won’t be much of a challenge.