If the 2016 election is any indication, two of every three registered voters in Madison County will make a difference in their communities — or perhaps even beyond — by exercising their right to vote.
That’s double-digits better than the national average of 55% turnout, but it’s still disappointing when you stop to think about why we all vote in the first place.
It should go without saying, but it seems it never can.
We vote to honor those who fought for our right to vote. We vote for those who died for our freedom. Soldiers and civil rights workers have given their lives and continue to give their lives for our right to vote.
There was a time in this country when women, minorities and adults younger than 21 could not vote. Many people worked hard and sacrificed so we collectively have that right. It is our duty to exercise it.
No doubt, last month’s presidential debate, and the always annoying negative campaign ads, have given some voters an excuse to not participate.
Don’t let that be you.
It should be refreshing to know that both locally and regionally there are plenty of qualified candidates to choose from.
In Madison County, of the races on the 2020 ballot, about half will be contested.
Citizens of Norfolk will be filling open seats on the Norfolk city council and Norfolk school board.
Citizens of Battle Creek will be filling two open seats on their city council, and those in the Elkhorn Valley school district will be filling three open seats on their school board.
Regionally, voters will be filling seats on the Northeast Community College board of governors; the Upper and Lower Elkhorn natural resources districts and Nebraska Public Power District board of directors.
There are numerous reasons why everyone who can should vote. Here are four more important ones:
Elections have consequences: Hey, it’s your life. Take the time to decide what’s best for you, your family and for your community.
Not voting gives up your voice: If you don’t vote, others are making decisions for you.
It’s your money: As a taxpayer, you should care how your dollars are spent.
Voting is an opportunity for change: Make a difference.
Remember, although politics may not be for everyone, voting affects us all.
* * *
