Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris has the chance to change the modern women’s movement for good by promoting the idea that women should be celebrated for their diversity of thought.
That’s what Karin Lips, president of the Network of Enlightened Women and a senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum, hopes will happen as part of the 2020 presidential election. It’s something that Nebraskans certainly can agree with.
Too often, from our perspective, women’s rights advocates and the feminist agenda seem to focus on gender alone. As former first lady Michelle Obama said in regard to Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.”
We don’t think the issue should be framed that way.
As Ms. Lips recently wrote, “The centennial of women winning the right to vote is a time to reflect on what women should be fighting for in America today and where there is room for unity among women. Women across the political spectrum should unite to demand that conservative women be respected for voting for the candidate they think is best.”
In many ways, Sen. Harris could lead the revolution in how the nation views women voters, and in particular, women voters on the right. It took 72 years of organized effort for women to win the right to vote. Perhaps the important question now is this: How long will it take for conservative women to be respected for their vote?
The nation would be far better off if all voters echoed the sentiments of Charlotte Townsend, a senior at the College of Charleston, who recently said: “I vote because it’s my duty as a citizen in the United States of America — I do not vote for someone based on their political party or just simply because they are a man or a woman. I vote for them based on their policy positions and what I think would benefit Americans most.”
We believe that everyone should vote for whomever they think is the best candidate for America. Don’t limit the pool of candidates by focusing on gender as some feminist leaders would have voters do. Elected officials should share voters’ vision regarding government and recognize the importance of freedom. Leaders should be those who seek to empower all Americans, including politically conservative women.
Ms. Lips made another important point: “We want everyone to evaluate Harris based on her policy positions and record — not her race or sex. Similarly, just as we hope Harris gets the respect she deserves, we should all hope that conservative women voters get the respect they deserve.”
Amen, sister!