The political polarization of policymaking is having a damaging impact on the nation.
It’s to the point that citizens and elected officials make a judgment about a particular policy’s merits — or lack thereof — based not on its actual merit. Rather, those decisions too often are made simply based on whether the party on the other side of the political aisle is in support or opposition.
If there’s legislation proposed by conservative Republicans, then too many liberals automatically reject it. If there’s a bill proposed by Democrats, too many conservatives label it as dead on arrival.
It shouldn’t be that way. Shouldn’t there be a place for finding common ground as long as core principles are not abandoned?
Holly Kuzmich, who is executive director of the George W. Bush Institute, pointed out in a recent essay that there are numerous examples of past policymaking that garnered widespread support.
One was the No Child Left Behind Act in 2002 that received overwhelming bipartisan support after being introduced by President Bush. So has the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief throughout four different presidential administrations overseen by both Democrats and Republicans.
So, what are the ingredients for effective policymaking, even in time of political polarization?
One is agenda-setting. As Ms. Kuzmich points out, public attention needs to be raised on an issue so that the topic is seen as a priority. This often happens proactively by a policymaker in a leadership position. Other times it’s the result of a tragedy or crisis.
Another is a strong communications message and a coalition of support. “Those two elements help an issue gain momentum. It’s particularly important to set an inclusive, optimistic tone if you want to gain support from both political parties,” Ms. Kuzmich’s essay said.
A third ingredient is a clear and widely known set of principles to guide the policy. From the start, there needs to be an outline of the major policy changes that are desired as well as a set of principles to guide the details.
Immigration may be an issue where these ingredients are not yet present. “The immigration principles of the two parties are currently too far apart to get enough support and momentum. The most realistic next step is for a smaller bill tackling just some components of immigration reform to gain momentum,” Ms. Kuzmich writes.
Policymaking is a balancing act and requires tenacity. It takes vision, strategy, coordination, and the ability to give and take. That’s especially true when working across party lines to find common ground. Let’s hope that it’s not a dying art.