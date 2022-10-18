Perhaps the biggest reason people get turned off by elections is TV advertising. It’s almost impossible now to avoid the commercials, and it is only going to get worse as we get closer to Nov. 8.
In many of the ads, an unflattering photo of the opponent is shown, sometimes even darkened, as frightening music is played and a voice makes an outrageous claim like someone is part of a “war on women” or a candidate supports “voter fraud.”
How did we get to a point like this? Do people believe this? Do these ads provide any useful information? For those old enough to remember when there were only three TV channels, it never used to be this way.
There is no doubt the media has always impacted elections. Up until the 1980s, it seems like newspapers, however, had more influence in shaping the agenda that political candidates talked about. News magazines also had a role. Remember Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report and Time and their regular pieces on rising presidential candidates?
Now it appears TV mostly decides who gets elected. How else can we explain Fred Grandy, known as Gopher on the “Love Boat,” getting elected as a congressman from Iowa? Other seemingly long-shots for politics include Donald Trump, Jerry Springer and Jesse Ventura. We’re sure there are more.
When Americans were asked to evaluate the media’s standing in politics, the most recent Pew Research Center survey found that 41% of U.S. adults say news organizations are growing in their influence, somewhat higher than the one-third (33%) who say their influence is declining. The survey was taken March 8-14, 2021, with the remaining one-fourth who believe the media is neither growing nor declining in influence. There was no research on just TV.
Pew found that by comparison, Americans in early 2020 were far more likely to say the news media was declining in influence. At that time, 48% said media’s influence was declining and only 32% who said news organizations were growing in influence.
“The 2021 figures more closely resemble responses from 2011 — the next most recent time this was asked — and before, in that more Americans then said the news media were growing in influence than declining. Views could have shifted in the gap between 2011 and 2020, but if so, they have now shifted back,” Pew Researchers found.
Pew also found that this shift in views of the media’s influence in the country occurred among members of both political parties — and in the same direction.
We believe TV’s growing influence on elections presents a concern. We absolutely support free speech, but there needs to be more responsible speech in ads. Should political ads be banned from TV? Ads for cigarettes were in the early 1970s.
It seems like it often is newspapers that are asked to do the reporting on the accuracy of TV ads, especially when so much of it is false. Yet newspapers get little ad revenue during political elections. There has to be a better way that provides voters with more information and doesn’t leave voters wondering why everything is so negative.