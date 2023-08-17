A central Kansas police department has caught some heat recently over their execution of a search warrant at the local community newspaper.
A Kansas judge last Friday signed a warrant allowing the Marion Police Department to seize computers, cellphones, reporting materials and other items essential to the Marion County Record’s operations, NPR reported. The police department also was granted permission to search a journalist’s home.
Local authorities said they were investigating the newsroom for “identity theft,” according to the warrant. The execution of the search warrant was linked to alleged violations of a local restaurant owner’s privacy when journalists obtained information about her driving record, NPR reported.
The Marion County Record’s publisher said local restaurateur Kari Newell accused the paper of illegally obtaining drunk-driving records about her.
But the newspaper, the publisher said, received this information about Newell from a separate anonymous source, independently verified it on the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles website and, ultimately, decided not to publish it. The paper instead opted to notify local police. That upset Ms. Newell.
The warrant allowed officers to confiscate documents and records pertaining to “the identity theft of Kari Newell.” The warrant also ties the search to “unlawful acts concerning computers” that were used to access the Kansas Department of Revenue records website, according to NPR.
Newsroom raids are rare in the United States, said Lynn Oberlander, a First Amendment attorney. “It’s very rare because it’s illegal,” Oberlander said. “It doesn’t happen very often because most organizations understand that it’s illegal.”
Several media law experts told NPR the raid appears to be a violation of federal law, which protects journalists from this type of action. The Privacy Protection Act of 1980 broadly prohibits law enforcement officials from searching for or seizing information from reporters.
One exception allows authorities to raid a newsroom if the journalists themselves are suspected to be involved in the crime at hand. Reporters at the Marion County Record were not.
A law professor at the U.S. Naval Academy expressed surprise that a county judge found sufficient probable cause to sign the warrant, saying there would need to be “a whole lot more for this to be a correct decision.”
James Risen, former director of the Press Freedom Defense Fund, called the raid an “outrageous abuse of power by the local authorities.”
We agree.
Freedom of the press is more important now than it’s ever been. What happened to the Marion County Record not only appears to be a violation of the First Amendment, but it could also set a dangerous precedent.
Newspapers have a responsibility to print everything of record, regardless of its purport. And public officials who abuse the power they’ve been given should be held accountable.