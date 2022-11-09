Last week, the Norfolk Housing Agency (NHA) board members approved an offer from Ho-Chunk Capital, a division of Ho-Chunk Inc., to purchase The Kensington in downtown Norfolk.
“I want to thank the board for their due diligence for the last year or so while we’ve gone through this process to sell The Kensington and the process we went through with the RFP, which led us to Ho-Chunk. We’ve been waiting for this day for some time,” said Gary Bretschneider, NHA executive director.
Significant changes are coming to the iconic part of downtown Norfolk that has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1988. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said The Kensington is an important part of the history of downtown Norfolk, and he is encouraged by the plans for the future.
“The Kensington holds a special place in Norfolk’s history. From hosting guests like Ronald Reagan and Duke Ellington and acting as the hub of downtown entertainment to its more recent years of providing attainable housing, it has served the community extremely well,” Moenning said.
Built in 1926, after years of construction delays, engineering mishaps and a bankruptcy, The Hotel Norfolk opened its doors and quickly became a staple in the downtown area. In the late 1960s, the building had fallen into disrepair and was sold to a group that renamed it the Madison Apartments and converted it into an apartment building.
A decade later, the name was changed yet again to what is now known as The Kensington.
The reality is that the hotel is in need of tender loving care. Not anyone can provide it. More than a year ago, the NHA board determined that The Kensington would require potentially millions of dollars in repairs just to maintain the property. Those needed repairs would not make any significant improvements to the living spaces, although it would require the NHA to increase rental rates for its tenants.
With that realization, it was decided that the best possible path forward was to find a buyer who could afford the investment. The housing authority sent out requests for proposals for it to be a boutique hotel, and Ho-Chunk was deemed the best.
We know that new elements and investments are needed to feature the kind of amenities that guests expect in a modern hotel. Ho-Chunk has the experience and resources to make it happen. Ho-Chunk has proven to be good stewards in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; and South Sioux City, among other places. If all goes according to plan, the deal will close in January 2023.
The addition of a historic hotel in downtown Norfolk is a “game-changer” and will be a catalyst for increased visitor spending in the area, Moenning said.
We agree. The possibility of a restored hotel fits in well with everything happening now in Norfolk, especially in the downtown.