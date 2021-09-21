Many Nebraskans tend to want to close their eyes and cover their faces with their hands when it’s time for the once-every-decade redistricting battle.
The inevitably partisan process is rarely, if ever, genial in nature. What’s more, in the heat of debate and amid efforts to find a workable solution, some redistricting boundary ideas can be offered that justify the citizen response of, “Where did that come from?”
Northeast and North Central Nebraska have not been spared from the sometimes harsh impact of redistricting in the past. For example, the 40th legislative district — represented by Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton — has been significantly altered in the past. Platte County has moved from the 3rd Congressional District to the 1st District and is worried again this time around about a change back.
Madison County hasn’t been immune, either. Longtime county residents will remember the unsuccessful efforts in the past to split the county’s legislative district. That was quite the fight to get that plan defeated.
Which is why we are pleased that Madison County has remained largely under the radar so far in this redistricting process.
Regarding state legislative districts, the county and Woodland Park residents likely will remain as the 19th District. Perhaps more significantly, the county remained as part of the 1st Congressional District in both the initial redistricting maps proposed by both the Republican and Democratic parties.
Madison County is a good fit for the 1st District in eastern Nebraska. The combination of manufacturing and agriculture melds well with the rest of the district.
In addition, residents have enjoyed positive working relationships with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln and, prior to that, Rep. Doug Bereuter.
All of that was, in effect, acknowledged, when state Sens. Lou Ann Linehan and Justin Wayne released their respective Republican and Democratic redistricting proposal maps. We appreciate their recognition of the wisdom and appropriateness behind keeping Madison County in the 1st District.
The special legislative session underway in Lincoln to deal with redistricting still could result in some last-minute surprises or late-night political deals. Madison County residents needs to remain vigilant and aware.
But so far at least, all of the controversy surrounding this redistricting process has focused on other parts of the state and other counties. We empathize with those being potentially affected in that way because it’s no fun. There will be winners and losers emanating from this process, but most everyone will primarily be glad when it’s over.