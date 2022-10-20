Jim Pillen emerged from a talented and competitive field of candidates in the May primary election to become the Republican gubernatorial nominee.
Next month, Nebraska voters would be again wise to show their support for the Platte County native and elect him to be the state’s next governor.
As a successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Mr. Pillen would continue a conservative, pro-business and common-sense approach to governing the state. But he would draw upon his own experiences and perspectives to make his own mark in this important leadership role.
There are many reasons why we believe Mr. Pillen is the best choice in the gubernatorial race, including:
His agricultural background is impressive — and important. His background in animal science began as he grew up on the Pillen family farm and then continued with his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University, which is where he earned his veterinary degree.
So is his business experience. Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics has become an industry leader and employs about 1,100 individuals.
His extensive civic and charitable involvement includes volunteering with the TeamMates program, the Columbus Family YMCA, the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, his local church, the AKSARBEN Foundation and many more.
He’s a man of faith, as shown by his strong pro-life support and his involvement with numerous faith-based programs and organizations.
As a former member of the University of Nebraska Cornhusker football team, he understands the importance of teamwork.
Then there are his stances on issues of importance to Nebraska voters. Whether it’s his commitment to high-quality K-12 education in Nebraska, his support for Nebraska values, and his commitment to continue to look for ways to reduce property taxes, Mr. Pillen’s views are in lockstep with many Nebraska voters.
A vote for Jim Pillen for governor is the right choice for Nebraska.
We also believe that voters have clear choices for other statewide constitutional officers as part of the November election.
For secretary of state, incumbent Bob Evnen is worthy of support even if he weren’t running unopposed. For state treasurer, incumbent John Murante also deserves another four years in office.
Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is our choice for the next attorney general in Nebraska. Incumbent Doug Petersen is not seeking reelection. Mr. Hilgers has proven himself via his work in the Nebraska Legislature and as its speaker. Finally, Mike Foley is a proven choice to be the next state auditor given his extensive background in public office, including currently serving as lieutenant governor.
It’s a Republican ticket. More importantly, it’s a slate of candidates with a commitment to public service, leadership ability and conservative principles. That’s a winning formula.