If you’re among those who took notice of the artist rendering of the planned update of Miracle Skatepark that was published recently in the Daily News, we suspect you couldn’t help but be impressed.
We certainly were.
At a recent meeting of the Norfolk City Council, members approved a contract with a California company for close to $500,000 to undertake the project. It represents another big step forward in a project that has been a long time coming. The culmination will come in late June when skaters and bikers first give the new and expanded park a try.
Located new Memorial Field just east of First Street, the revamped park will boast a number of features, including a large “pump track” that takes up a significant portion of the final design. In looking at the artist rendering, it looks something akin to a water park’s lazy river feature — except there will be nothing lazy about the individuals making use and enjoying it.
The company doing the work will be Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles. It specializes in skate park design and construction and hasn’t done work in Nebraska previously, so its features and designs will likely be the talk of skating and BMX enthusiasts across the state and beyond once opened for use.
Kudos to the Norfolk City Council for seeing the potential of the park, and the level of interest among its users. The council initially designated funds for the revamping of the park and subsequently, with the help of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, successfully applied for a grant to help provide the needed funds. Some private fundraising also contributed.
The expectation now is that the new park will be a draw for the region and bring skaters and bikers to town, as well as some competitions or events. That will make the city funding all the more justified.
Mayor Josh Moenning has said the project has come a long way since a group of citizens petitioned to the city council years ago asking for improvements to the park. He’s right about that. City council member Thad Murren added, "There was a lot of citizen and public involvement and working towards a common goal. This was a neat project to be a part of."
This wasn’t an overnight success, but it has the potential to be a long-term one.
Some Norfolkans may not fully understand or appreciate the sport of skating and biking — or the athleticism that is required of participants — but they should enjoy seeing more visitors to the city and knowing that another quality-of-life amenity is now in place.