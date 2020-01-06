We were pleased to learn that Newcastle was one of seven communities across the state that the Nebraska Department of Economic Development recently chose as recipients of 2019 Community Development Block Grant funding. Good things have the potential to result from this grant.
Newcastle’s grant is under what’s known as the program’s planning category. The Northeast Nebraska community will receive $33,000 to “develop a comprehensive downtown revitalization plan, which will provide a blueprint to implement a cohesive look throughout” the downtown area.
Having a well-planned, attractive, and prosperous-looking downtown is important for any community.
Consider Norfolk, for example. Its downtown is on the receiving end of many compliments these days for its appearance, the new stores, the apartment living on upper levels of downtown buildings, and the investment made into rehabilitating several store fronts. The praise is well-deserved.
But the Norfolk success story doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a long-term commitment and the involvement of many, but it all starts with a vision, or a plan, for what could be.
That’s why the grant awarded to Newcastle is such an important step.
Newcastle already is ahead of the game in the sense that downtown revitalization discussions have been taking place for several years now. They began when Bryan Gotch, chairman of the Newcastle Village Board, met with board members Todd Brennan, Brian James, Amanda Kelly and Ryan Olander with a focus on uncovering opportunities to improve downtown.
“This summer we really hammered into it,” Mr. Gotch said. “The board that we have right now is phenomenal. We are trying to revitalize downtown. We’ve got some older buildings that we hope to fix up, so they are around for the next hundred years.”
In addition to fixing up older buildings, Newcastle is also look at the possibility of gutter and sidewalk improvements.
At this point, Newcastle would be wise to engage in green-light thinking where most ever idea is welcomed. There will come a time when tough decisions have to be made about what improvements are affordable and appropriate.
The grant funding for the development of a revitalization plan is a valuable early step for Newcastle. Not every idea proposed will be possible, so some residents may be disappointed in the decisions made. But for those that are decided upon, Newcastle then can look to the state for a subsequent revitalization grant to help with costs.
Just like Norfolkans are now excited and proud of their downtown, Newcastle residents have the chance to feel the same. We hope they make the most of this opportunity.