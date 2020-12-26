All the smaller communities in Pierce and Madison counties should benefit from what has happened in Plainview and Pierce.
Both counties and the towns in them qualified for a USDA grant that will cover the cost of engaging in strategic planning, including what is known as ECAP. The acronym stands for the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process and is run by the University of Nebraska. It is a process involving the entire community. In Plainview, which was the first town to complete it, high school students and alumni were contacted, as well as community residents and the local city council.
Susan Norris, who is the Pierce County economic development director and wrote the grant, recently updated the Madison County Board of Commissioners on the process. The results in Plainview in three years include being awarded $2 million worth of grants, a new four-plex housing project, a downtown revitalization grant, park improvements, 15 new businesses and an entrepreneurial culture in the community.
“What we got was a road map for the next 25 years,” Norris said. “The citizens really rose up in the process and laid out some priorities for the community.”
Pierce also just completed ECAP, with residents meeting to identify and discuss the community’s strengths, characteristics and direction for the future. ECAP involves a series of community conversations following a survey portion, with public input essential for success.
There’s no reason to think that there isn’t more success ahead for those two Pierce County towns and all the others who commit to taking part.
The process helps to initiate change, get rid of apathy and instill pride. The process is intensive, working with professionals, identifying the needs of the communities and then trying to find ways to fund the needs.
“We’re seeing all of this rapid growth happening in Plainview in just short of three years, which is not normal in economic development,” Norris said. “So we thought, what if we did this and were able to target all the other communities in the region and rise us up altogether to make us more attractive?”
We agree and are excited to see the opportunities. We think Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said it well.
“Norfolk has done a really good job of trying to expand and grow Norfolk, but I think it is important that our outlying rural communities have the opportunity to grow. Hopefully, we get out and have good feedback like I think Plainview did,” Uhlir said.
Norfolk needs the outlying communities, just as they need Norfolk. Usually what benefits an area town or Norfolk benefits everyone in the region.