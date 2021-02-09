In 2015, representatives of the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank got together and decided to create a new recognition program called the Norfolk Area Person of the Year. The goal wasn’t to create a lifetime achievement type of award but rather to honor a Norfolkan or area resident who had made this corner of the state a better place to live and work over the past 12 months.
It’s safe to say that if the recognition program had been created just one year earlier, the 2014 Norfolk Area Person of the Year may well have been awarded to Kimberly Neiman.
The fact that she was sentenced last week to three years in prison after being convicted of attempted theft in Stanton County qualifies it as the epitome of a “who would have believed it?” type of story.
In 2014, Neiman was a well-established clerk for the village of Pilger, handling day-to-day operations for the community. It was that summer that she became something of a household name.
That’s because on June 16, 2014, tornadoes struck Pilger and destroyed or caused 73 residences, 18 commercial buildings and 16 grain bins to be destroyed or razed. In the aftermath, Neiman stepped up and helped Pilger persevere, so much so that she was honored for her efforts and received widespread praise.
Flash forward to early 2020 when — following a year-long investigation by Stanton County officials — she was arrested and charged in connection with more than $700,000 in misspent funds from village accounts. A state auditor’s report revealed that of 282 checks questioned as part of the investigation, only four of the underlying claims were submitted to the Pilger village board for approval in accordance with state law. It’s kind of mind-blowing.
She ultimately entered a guilty plea late last year as part of a plea agreement that dropped numerous theft and unlawful acts charges against her.
Along the way were strange explanations about being a victim of scams, making payments to entities in New York, Connecticut and Canada. But the auditor’s investigation revealed that Pilger funds were spent unlawfully for “sham” claims as early as 2006 and continuing through 2018.
Northeast Nebraskans may never know the full story about Neiman’s actions, or why she did what she did. Perhaps someday we’ll learn all the details.
For now, we’re left with the realization that this is a frustrating and anger-inducing story of a Northeast Nebraskan who accomplished many good things in her life and career but ultimately will be remembered for just the opposite.