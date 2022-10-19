Striving to be pro-active — as compared to being reactive — in addressing a problem or concern is a good thing. That’s why we don’t put a lot of stock in the arguments used to oppose Initiative 432.
Also known as the Photo Voter Identification Initiative, the statewide ballot issue asks Nebraskans to decide whether they support or oppose amending the Nebraska Constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote. The measure also authorizes the Nebraska Legislature to pass laws specifying the photo identification requirements.
We are firmly in favor of Initiative 432, but opponents argue that such a measure is not necessary because there has been no evidence of systemic voter fraud in Nebraska.
That, however, is the point. Doesn’t it make sense for Nebraska to take the necessary steps to better prevent voter fraud? That’s simply being pro-active.
And make no mistake. Nebraska has not been free of voter shenanigans. In 2016, for example, two Lexington men were convicted in Dawson County District Court for voting twice during the general election. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner, also points out that there have been a number of elections in Nebraska where the outcome was decided by one vote — exactly the kind of situation where voter fraud could have a huge impact because of the closeness of the race.
We also agree with state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who made solid points in favor of Initiative 432 in a recent talk in Norfolk. She reminded voters that purchasing alcohol, getting on a plane, donating blood and buying a gun are among the activities that require a person to show identification. But not to vote in Nebraska.
From our perspective, that doesn’t make a lot of sense. Voting is such an important right that reasonable safeguards should be in place.
As Gov. Pete Ricketts — a supporter of Initiative 432 — has said, “Showing ID when they go to vote, it’s one of the ways we can strengthen the integrity of our elections. It’s a great opportunity for the ‘second house,’ the people of Nebraska, to be able to weigh in in a way where the Legislature has not been able to get it passed.”
Opponents say a voter ID requirement will pose an unreasonable burden on Nebraskans who desire to vote but don’t have a photo ID. Passage of Initiative 432 will require additional thought and preparation among those who need to secure a valid ID.
But an unreasonable burden? We don’t believe so. We trust Nebraska legislators to devise common-sense laws that will govern the process in a reasonable, easy-to-follow manner.
Members of the Republican and Democratic parties already help with voter registration efforts before elections. It’s in their best interests to also be of service to Nebraskans in securing valid photo IDs.
We believe a vote in favor of Initiative 432 is the wise step for Nebraskans to take.