Striving to be pro-active — as compared to being reactive — in addressing a problem or concern is a good thing. That’s why we don’t put a lot of stock in the arguments used to oppose Initiative 432.

Also known as the Photo Voter Identification Initiative, the statewide ballot issue asks Nebraskans to decide whether they support or oppose amending the Nebraska Constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote. The measure also authorizes the Nebraska Legislature to pass laws specifying the photo identification requirements.

We are firmly in favor of Initiative 432, but opponents argue that such a measure is not necessary because there has been no evidence of systemic voter fraud in Nebraska.

That, however, is the point. Doesn’t it make sense for Nebraska to take the necessary steps to better prevent voter fraud? That’s simply being pro-active.

And make no mistake. Nebraska has not been free of voter shenanigans. In 2016, for example, two Lexington men were convicted in Dawson County District Court for voting twice during the general election. Tanya Storer, a Cherry County commissioner, also points out that there have been a number of elections in Nebraska where the outcome was decided by one vote — exactly the kind of situation where voter fraud could have a huge impact because of the closeness of the race.

We also agree with state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who made solid points in favor of Initiative 432 in a recent talk in Norfolk. She reminded voters that purchasing alcohol, getting on a plane, donating blood and buying a gun are among the activities that require a person to show identification. But not to vote in Nebraska.

From our perspective, that doesn’t make a lot of sense. Voting is such an important right that reasonable safeguards should be in place.

As Gov. Pete Ricketts — a supporter of Initiative 432 ­— has said, “Showing ID when they go to vote, it’s one of the ways we can strengthen the integrity of our elections. It’s a great opportunity for the ‘second house,’ the people of Nebraska, to be able to weigh in in a way where the Legislature has not been able to get it passed.”

Opponents say a voter ID requirement will pose an unreasonable burden on Nebraskans who desire to vote but don’t have a photo ID. Passage of Initiative 432 will require additional thought and preparation among those who need to secure a valid ID.

But an unreasonable burden? We don’t believe so. We trust Nebraska legislators to devise common-sense laws that will govern the process in a reasonable, easy-to-follow manner.

Members of the Republican and Democratic parties already help with voter registration efforts before elections. It’s in their best interests to also be of service to Nebraskans in securing valid photo IDs.

We believe a vote in favor of Initiative 432 is the wise step for Nebraskans to take.

Tags

In other news

Enough already — Dave Rumsey

NORFOLK — We just received a large property tax increase, water, sewer and garbage increases. Some of this I can call inflation. But NOT another $100 million!

Opinions shared — Roy Zach

STANTON — As a candidate for Nebraska Legislature District 22, my character and integrity are grounded in the firm moral foundation of Christian ethics and values — particularly in the example set by the life of Jesus Christ. I personally believe that “good” and “evil” are absolutes — not si…

Candidate thoughts shared — J.H. Eaton

PAPILLION — I live in the 1st Congressional District and I am voting for Patty Pansing Brooks. She is someone I trust to make decisions that will benefit her constituents rather the many who make decisions that further their self interests.

Supports candidate — Ollie Bensen

NORFOLK — I would hope all your subscribers would read this and be inclined to vote for Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon for the Norfolk Public School Board of Education.

Out for Trump — Terry Spence

STANTON — The latest political stunt by the witch hunt Jan. 6 committee is to subpeona our beloved President Donald Trump. The mid-terms are but a mere 20 days away and the Democratic Party is headed for disaster due to its lack of gray matter regarding the major issues facing our precious country.

Norfolkans’ generosity to benefit future generations sets good example

Norfolkans’ generosity to benefit future generations sets good example

The amount of money we spend on recreation seems to be of growing importance. Such amenities as golf courses, ball fields, gym memberships, bowling, disc golf courses, hunting, pickleball courts and other hobbies can determine livability for many young people — and to be fair, older works an…

Don’t turn America into California

Don’t turn America into California

I know it’s a stretch. I know it’s a false analogy. I know it probably has something to do with the way my mind and body have been messed with for the last two years by the people in charge in Washington and Sacramento.