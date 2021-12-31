Just in time for a new set of them to be made, the statista.com website published the top New Year’s resolutions for 2021. Here’s a quick look:

1. Doing more exercise or improving one’s fitness — 50%.

2. Losing weight — 48%.

3. Saving more money — 44%.

4. Improving one’s diet — 39%.

5. Pursuing a career ambition — 21%.

6. Spending more time with one’s family — 18%.

7. Taking up a new hobby — 14%.

8. Spending less time on social media — 13% (that’s a topic ripe for comment at some other point).

9. Giving up smoking — 10%.

10. Volunteering or doing more charity work — 10%.

One of the things that struck us about the list was how many of the top resolutions are self-centered — attempts to improve ourselves in different ways. That’s not necessarily bad; in fact, it can be a good thing. But it’s telling about where priorities lie.

We must suggest, however, that for those interested in improving the healthfulness of their lives, they might concentrate more on the last item on the list — volunteering.

That’s because volunteering is a form of civic participation that improves community, societal and, yes, individual health.

How so? Studies have found that civic participation expands an individual’s social network and increases their social capital, which can lead to improved mental health.

Volunteering is also directly associated with a 22% reduction in mortality compared with those who do not volunteer. Volunteers also have a lower risk of developing high blood pressure and are less likely to be obese.

There is also emerging evidence that seniors who volunteer regularly have fewer cognitive complaints and a lower prevalence of mild to moderate dementia compared with the elderly who do not volunteer on a regular basis.

Nebraskans already do a good job of volunteering.

In 2020, the United Health Foundation found that Nebraska ranked sixth in the nation at having 40.2% of its residents engaged in volunteering. Topping the list was Utah at 51 percent, followed by Minnesota at 45.1%. The bottom five states were California, New York, Nevada, Mississippi and Florida.

So, as Northeast and North Central Nebraskans prepare to ring in a new year, our encouragement would be to build upon that high rate of volunteerism by giving a little bit more of your time to help others. By doing so, you’ll also be helping yourself with your health.

That sounds like a great win-win situation for a new year.

