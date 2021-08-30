In the 1930s and ’40s, the Douglas DC-3 had a reputation problem. If social media had existed back then, the aircraft’s nickname of “flying coffin” would have gone viral.
But that nickname was spread by individuals who didn’t know the actual data or that the DC-3 proved over time to be perhaps the most safe and hard-working aircraft ever built. That plane, in effect, launched modern passenger aviation.
In more recent decades, nuclear power has suffered the same kind of reputation problem. All that many think about is exceedingly rare nuclear power plant accidents. What perhaps many more people should be thinking about is that nuclear power can be one of the world’s greatest tools in dealing with global warming.
Llewellyn King, executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS, has watched how the public reaction to nuclear power has evolved over the decades. His hope is that nuclear literacy can trump myth and superstition.
Today’s major public argument against nuclear power is that it leaves behind radioactive materials — lumped together as nuclear waste — that will be radioactive for 10,000 years.
“This argument conjures up images of a monster, breaking out of its repository and marching the earth, laying waste to whatever stands in its way — a nuclear blob from a science fiction movie,” Mr. King recently wrote.
But the truth is that in about 200 years, most high-level nuclear waste will have decayed into something less radioactively aggressive. In the first 30 years, it gets less toxic and more manageable, according to William Reville, emeritus professor of biochemistry in Ireland. “Radioactivity danger is largely gone within 100 years,” he has said.
The most agonized-over nuclear material is the transuranic plutonium. Yes, it will last thousands of years, but it is easily shielded because it is an alpha emitter: It can’t penetrate human skin and can be blocked with a piece of notepaper. Natural uranium, found in rocks nearly everywhere, is an emitter, as is thorium, found in conjunction with rare earths. Radiation is everywhere.
So, it’s true that nuclear waste does need to be stored safely — and that’s an issue in and of itself. But most decays to a safe state rather quickly.
And why does this pertain to global warming? Because nuclear power generation is a clean source of energy.
Other sources of clean energy that often are touted — such as wind and solar — have their own waste storage issues to resolve. Carbon-fiber turbine blades can’t be recycled. Solar panels ultimately will make their way to landfills.
If addressing global warming is priority, nuclear power should be part of the answer.