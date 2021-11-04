Nothing is ever simple with government. That seems especially true with property taxes, as the attempts to enact reforms by the Nebraska Legislature over the years have shown.
In the most recent attempt, it was reported that more than $50 million set aside for Nebraska’s latest property tax relief program basically failed to reach taxpayers. As of mid-October, property owners claimed just $73 million of the new tax credits, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, told the Omaha World-Herald the unclaimed amount was unexpected and “pretty disturbing.” She said lawmakers need to figure out what happened and fix the issue.
Other state senators, taxpayers and Nebraska “think tanks” said they know the answer — at least in part. It’s because the formula was too complicated. We’re inclined to agree. We’ve even heard reports that some accountants — who make a living figuring out taxes — are telling their clients that the formula was so complicated that it would cost them more in professional fees to complete than it was worth in tax credits. When there seems to be this much widespread agreement, we think these are indicators that Nebraska can do better.
Sure, paying property taxes with different rates of valuations and assessments gets complicated, but does it have to be this much?
For those unfamiliar, Legislative Bill 1107 included several income and sales tax cuts, a revamped business tax incentive program and a pledge for the proposed NExT Project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The new program requires property owners to claim the credit when they file their income taxes. The amount of the tax credits is scheduled to grow in the coming years.
So this year, taxpayers could get back about 6% of the school property taxes they paid, minus school bond payments, during 2020. The credits are refundable, meaning that taxpayers get money back if their property tax credit exceeds what they owe in income taxes. Simple, right? Not really, but the answer could be: Simplify. Reducing a major funding source requires hard decisions. Creating new formulas and tax credits just causes confusion and seems to reduce the effectiveness of what is being attempted — reducing property taxes.
To reduce property taxes, reduce spending. Businesses do that every year when times are lean. Shouldn’t governments?
So, if it absolutely isn’t possible to cut spending enough, then increase income taxes and sales taxes to make up for the lost revenue by property tax reductions. We know that will require hard decisions. It will also make for spirited debates, but we need something simpler and more transparent.