One would normally think that a presidential candidate would want to be seen — everywhere possible. On TV, at rallies, making speeches, shaking hands, at town hall meetings, at political party gatherings — the list could go on and on.
But as if 2020 hasn’t generated enough unusual happenings already, we now have a presidential candidate in Joe Biden who is almost nowhere to be seen.
The Democratic Party candidate has declined to hold campaign rallies and has ducked media interviews, making his campaign probably the quietest in recent history.
And why is that?
Many would argue that the former vice president avoids gaffes by staying behind closed doors — and far from the eyes of everyday Americans. According to a recent story in the New York Times, “Mr. Biden has held few events and therefore committed few missteps.” He has “largely stuck to script,” protecting his campaign from a “penchant for gaffes,” the newspaper reported.
There likely are supporters of Mr. Biden who are OK with this political strategy, especially given his penchant for gaffes was readily apparent prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Chad Banghart, executive director of the Committee to Defend the President, recently wrote: “This is a man who has butchered the Declaration of Independence, confused his wife and sister and vowed to beat himself during the same election cycle.”
Mr. Banghart makes the argument that Mr. Biden is mentally unfit for our nation’s highest office. “Whether he is suffering from dementia or simply losing his oral skills with age, watching a five-minute clip of Biden is enough to realize that this Democratic presidential candidate is way, way past his prime.”
That’s not surprising from a supporter of President Donald Trump. We would suggest, however, that labeling someone as “mentally unfit” is perhaps best left to health care professionals and not political operatives.
But it’s fair to question whether Mr. Biden would be the best candidate in the 2020 elections. What’s noteworthy are the results of a recent Zogby Analytics poll in which 55 percent of American believe that Mr. Biden is experiencing the early stages of dementia, and that includes nearly one-third of Democrats.
The presidency is the nation’s highest office. With it comes great responsibility. The commander in chief is expected to handle a wide range of assignments — from traveling to meet with foreign leaders and entering high-stakes negotiations with Congress to responding rapidly in crisis communications situations.
It’s an issue to consider as Election Day arrives this fall.