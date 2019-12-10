Paying it forward -- Elaine Snowardt

O’NEILL — While in Norfolk recently, I was at Wal-Mart to make some purchases. Arriving at the register, I realized my wallet was not in my purse, consequently, no bank card nor credit card! I had my checkbook, and proceeded to write a check, but was told I hadn’t used a check there for awhile, so they needed ID. Understand — my bank card is on the same account as my check, however, "rules are rules."

I was about to tell her I would put everything back, when the nicest lady in line behind me, said she would pay for my items (approximately $50). I said no, that was not necessary — I would just put them back. Before I knew what had happened she had paid for my items. I was so embarrassed, and she was so kind and generous. I asked for her name so I could send her a check but she refused and wished me a Merry Christmas.

I had a $20 bill in my pocket and asked her to take that but she refused. So, when I left the store I put the $20 bill in the Salvation Army Kettle. I want to thank her for going above and beyond and rescuing me from a very embarrassing situation. Merry Christmas and God bless you kind stranger.

 

