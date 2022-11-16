Pausing to look at what has made a community prosper is in order

It’s always exciting to read about new additions to a community. Whether it is a major retail outlet bringing jobs and shopping opportunities or a venue that could attract visitors from all over the Midwest, people naturally get giddy. And after last week’s election results on the half-percent sales tax proposal in Norfolk, many of us are finding ourselves to be in a reflective mood. That includes looking at some of the community’s major employers and institutions.
Take Northeast Community College, for example. Last month, the college shared the results of a study that looked at the impact the school has had. The study, performed by the Lightcast analytics firm, indicated that Northeast’s total impact was $226.8 million in added income or 3,200 jobs supported in its 20-county service area’s economy during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The study indicated that one out of every 34 jobs in the Northeast service area are supported by activities of the college and its students. The total effect for 2020-21 amounted to about 2.3% of the Northeast service area’s total gross regional product.
Wow. That’s a lot for just one institution.
Stephen Poole, an economist with Lightcast, said Northeast benefits regional businesses by increasing consumer spending and supplying a steady flow of qualified, trained workers to the workforce. Northeast enriches the lives of students by raising their lifetime earnings and helping them achieve their potential. Other findings include:
Northeast’s day-to-day operations spending added $41.7 million in income to the region during the analysis year in payroll to 543 full-time and part-time employees who spent their income across the region.
About 35% of credit students attending Northeast came from outside the region, with some of these students relocating to the Northeast service area. In addition, some in-region students, referred to as retained students, would have left for other educational opportunities if not for Northeast. These relocated and retained students spent a cumulative $3.4 million on groceries and rent payments and other living expenses.
Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, said the report confirms the impact Northeast has on meeting its mission of ensuring students are successful in meeting their educational goals and addressing workforce demands in the region.
We agree. The partnership that Northeast and the region have in industry, especially agriculture, often goes unnoticed. Northeast provides an exceptional opportunity for students at an affordable cost, right here in their own backyard.
And the benefits of students remaining in the region after college — which seems to happen often with Northeast alumni — has been reinforced by the study.
Sometimes we need to pause and remember what we have.