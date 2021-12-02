Fresh air, beautiful scenery, not having neighbors close by and having more peace and quiet are some reasons people like to live in the country. But the country also is where farming has been taking place — even before Nebraska was a state.

So, it isn’t surprising that farmers — who are dependent on the land and agriculture to make a living — can become upset when people move out into the country and then complain about dust, flies, manure odor or the sound of grain dryers running around the clock. The situation got so bad that Madison County studied the issue in the 1990s before finally passing what was originally called “the 40-acre rule.”

The rule, which was approved in 1995, requires anyone wanting to build a house in land zoned A-1 (Agricultural District) to have at least 40 acres of property. Previously, houses could be built in A-1 zoned areas of land as small as 2.5 acres. The rule also required public hearings to discuss the requests on parcels smaller than 40 acres and approval of the county commissioners, while also limiting the number of houses that can be built within a quarter section of land.

The requirement does allow, however, a house to be built on a smaller lot if the person living in the house is involved in farming at the site. That enables a farmer to subdivide a portion of his property, for example, if he wants to build a separate house for a son or hired hand.

Nevertheless, the new rule took some getting used to. Already in 1997, the county was asked to reconsider it after concerns were raised that the county was losing the benefit of higher property valuations because houses that previously would have been built were not being constructed. After studying it a month, a Madison County Joint Planning Commission subcommittee basically kept the rule intact as it is today.

Last month, the Madison County Board of Commissioners approved three conditional-use permits that allowed for construction of houses in A-1 areas around Battle Creek.

Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said that during the first 11 months of this year, Madison County has issued 10 conditional-use permits for houses in rural areas. There were just five conditional-use permits for houses in 2020 and six such permits in 2019, she said. That indicates people are still moving to rural areas, so the county still is gaining in increased valuation.

Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said these homes do help broaden the tax base. Many of the homes are built on section corners or less desirable acres. That helps transform a piece of property worth under $5,000 an acre to one with a house valued at $300,000 or higher, he said.

We agree with the county’s sentiments — wanting rural areas to remain primarily rural, but also open to people who prefer country living. For the most part, the way Madison County has tried to balance those interests has worked as intended.

