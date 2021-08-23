A proposed water quality resolution being discussed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors seeks to accomplish three main objectives:
It acknowledges the importance of water quality to human health.
It states the district will use science, data and facts to make decisions.
It states that the district will do what is needed to protect water quality with minimal economic and social impact.
The resolution should be approved by the Lower Elkhorn board because there is nothing objectionable about it. It doesn’t impose any rules or restrictions. It is simply a statement of facts and highly defensible long-term plans.
Some of the district’s board members have objected to it because they feel it is redundant. According to them, the resolution’s goals are already a part of the district’s mission. They’re correct about that.
But can it hurt to reinforce those goals? We don’t believe so.
The pertinent facts are that the issues around high nitrate levels in the groundwater are growing in the district’s service area. In parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties, the levels are high enough to warrant a phase 2 management area. And the existing management areas in Pierce and Madison counties aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, one area went from phase 2 to phase 3, meaning the problem grew worse.
The high levels of nitrates are harmful to humans, especially fetuses and infants, and have been linked to blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer.
Given these circumstances, there is no harm in restating the district’s desire to protect water quality. Furthermore, the resolution would show area residents that the board and the district take this issue seriously and are prepared to act when necessary.
If an NRD doesn’t fulfill its obligations, someone else may do it for it. State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton said he plans to introduce a resolution in the Legislature if the district doesn’t pass its resolution. But it has more teeth than the NRD resolution in that Sen. Gragert’s resolution, if passed, would order natural resources districts across the state to act on water quality issues.
At that point, the issue is no longer strictly about water quality, it’s also about local control. We must ask ourselves whether we’d rather deal with a statement from a board in Norfolk or an order from the Legislature in Lincoln.
If the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District directors want to retain the district’s authority and independence, they need to use the power they have to adequately address the nitrates issue. We believe passing the proposed resolution would be an excellent start.