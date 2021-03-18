President Joe Biden, in his first prime-time address last week, had a message for Americans in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“I need you, the American people,” Biden said. “I need you. I need every American to do their part.”
The president was talking about the race to vaccinate Americans by the Fourth of July, but those words also could apply to working with the legislative branch of the U.S. government. Biden needs to work with Congress and vice versa if he wants to achieve his ambitious agenda.
That ambitious agenda includes addressing the coronavirus pandemic during his first weeks in office. He’s on pace to hit his goal of 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days. The daily rate of vaccinations now averages more than 2 million shots, and more than 75 million doses have been administered since Biden was sworn in.
While Biden and his administration celebrated congressional passage of his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package, consider that only one lawmaker from either party — Rep. James Golden of Maine — broke ranks on the bill.
Such continued gridlock will not be helpful to Biden, Congress and, ultimately, the American people.
With previous coronavirus legislation, lawmakers worked together for the good of the country. Last March, by a 96-1 vote in the Senate and 415-2 House vote, the initial coronavirus preparedness bill passed. A month later, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act was approved by voice vote in the Senate and by a 388-5 vote in the House. The CARES Act legislation passed by a 96-0 vote in the Senate and 419-6 in the House.
In his first 100 days in office, Biden has promised swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty days in, Biden has made strides on a number of key campaign pledges for his earliest days in office, while others can’t be achieved by executive order alone. For instance, his promises to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and increase taxes on corporations are both subject to congressional approval.
On immigration, Biden delivered a comprehensive reform bill to Congress within his first 100 days and, to his credit, he already has signaled an openness to work with lawmakers on a piece-by-piece approach if necessary.
Now’s the time for Congress to work together and put the good of the American people over party affiliation.