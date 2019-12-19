The Bassett Public Library’s theme for its summer reading program, "A universe of stories," also is an apt description for the Daily News’ three-year collaboration with the Nebraska Community Foundation.
Today’s stories on Atkinson mark the culmination of "Loving Where They Live," showcasing Northeast and North Central Nebraskans who simply love living and working in this corner of the state.
That came as a follow-up to "At Home in Greater Nebraska," highlighting those who chose to live in rural Nebraska or return there. The inaugural "Together at Greater Nebraska" featured communities, counties or regions that were doing impressive work in preparing for a prosperous future.
Here’s a look at a few of the interesting tidbits that came out of the latest series:
LAUREL: As part of Laurel’s inaugural youth philanthropy contest, a Coleridge girl made birthday bags for families who can’t afford them, including everything needed for a party with up to eight friends. A 4-H club added fitness equipment up to the walking trail near the football field and a stand-and-spin piece of equipment outside the pool to encourage kids to be outdoors.
PENDER: Tony Smith spends his days between the funeral home and his pheasant farm, but his mind is always on the future of the community. Smith is a partner in Munderloh-Smith Funeral Homes, and he runs his own pheasant farm, which sells more than pheasants each year.
OSMOND: After flooding struck the community, HOME — Helping Osmond Maintain Excellence — the community club stepped up. The volunteer organization helped to raise more than $100,000 for those affected. That led community organizers to commit to further shape the town’s future.
SCHUYLER: Nina Lanza thought she’d live in Schuyler for only six months. But she jokes now that her nearly nine years here have been the longest six months of her life. In that time, Lanza has worked with local leaders to implement a dual language program and more bus transportation.
COLERIDGE: Residents came together to raise nearly $200,000 to invest and reopen the grocery store, which had closed in 2017. Within the past two years, the convenience store also reopened, and a new business was opened downtown by a local farm family. Additionally, funds were raised for a veterans memorial downtown.
BASSETT: Children brought their heads and hands together to create art depicting rocket ships, planets and other space-related items through a summer program sponsored by the Bassett Public Library and the Old Feed Store Art Center and funded in part by a grant funneled through the Nebraska Community Foundation.
NORFOLK: As part of the Norfolk Youth Theatre, youths go through auditions, theater etiquette, stage directions and a theater tour. "I tell the kids, we do in five days with you what I do in six weeks with adults," said director Libby McKay.
ST. EDWARD: The town’s new community center building is estimated to cost $1.3 million with the majority of those funds coming from grants and bonds. Also, $300,000 in private donations has to be raised. The outdated community center, in a building that’s more than 100 years old, was further damaged by the March floods.
HOWELLS: Through the Howells Community Fund, the Howells Ballroom has a new sound system, and much-needed improvements have been made to the park and its shelter. Money also has been donated for the addition of new playground equipment, and the fund has participated in a joint project to build a new basketball court.