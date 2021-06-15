Norfolk’s parks are a valuable asset to the community, and the efforts to maintain and improve them are worthy of recognition.
On the tangible side, parks are an economic benefit to their communities. According to the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA), private property values increase on land near parks. While this is good for the landowners, it also benefits the community as a whole by raising the tax base.
Additionally, parks and recreation are one of the top three reasons businesses choose to relocate, according to the NRPA.
Parks and recreation programs also bring communities revenue directly from fees and indirectly from events such as sports tournaments, concerts and festivals. These events translate into money spent at gas stations, hotels and motels, restaurants and other local businesses.
Parks also are proven to have positive environmental impacts. They improve water and air quality, protect groundwater, create habitats for wildlife and provide a bridge between the community and nature, according to the association.
Perhaps even more important are the intangible benefits.
Parks are a great place to get exercise. Running, cycling and walking are all great ways for people of all ages to stay fit and healthy — helping to reduce medical expenses.
Mental health also may benefit from parks and recreation programs. In an age when many of us spend most of our days in front of a screen, it’s good to just get away from technology for a while. And sports, concerts and other events at Norfolk’s parks offer a much-needed break from our day-to-day schedules.
Parks help break down barriers within the community, too, offering a place everyone can enjoy, regardless of race, age or economic status. We can all appreciate the beauty of nature and Norfolk’s parks, and they are a place common to all members of the community.
Norfolk’s newest park, Riverpoint Square, lacks many of the features we usually associate with parks, such as playground equipment and lots of green space. However, it still benefits the community by providing a place where people can come together and connect with each other. The same goes for Skyview Park, which recently added new playground equipment and again will be the site of the fireworks show next month.
Norfolk’s Parks and Recreation Division has a daunting job in maintaining these parks and more, and we thank the city employees for their hard work. The Norfolk City Council and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District also deserve recognition for their work in creating and maintaining parks and recreation opportunities in and around Norfolk.