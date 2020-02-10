Now, more than ever, there are multiple ways for parents to track their children’s grades in school — and to also communicate with teachers.
Most schools offer email addresses for teachers, counselors and administrators. But many schools go beyond an email or phone number. Norfolk Public Schools, for example, offers its Infinite Campus Parent Portal, allowing parents to track grades, absences, tardies, lunch accounts and more.
Such tools allow parents to deal with potential problems lurking ahead, whether it be a student who needs to improve a test score or a student who is habitually tardy for class.
Many times, there are underlying problems, whether it be a student not understanding the course information or staying up too late the night before.
These tools are all well and good, but there’s no substitute for parent-teacher conferences.
Some may see them as old-fashioned and unnecessary in this era of digital communication, but we continue to see this as a tried and trusted way for parents to discuss face-to-face with teachers how their children are doing.
That’s why it’s disheartening to see parents not taking advantage of this option.
Over the past week, many parents did take advantage of this option, as Norfolk Public Schools’ had the first parent-teacher conferences of the spring semester. At one school last week, several teachers remarked that more than half of parents attend the conferences.
But as one teacher noted, usually it’s the parents of those who need the most help who don’t attend.
Parent engagement has a direct correlation to student success. Studies have shown that students with engaged parents are more likely to have higher self-esteem, lower absenteeism and earn high grades or test scores.
As part of the National Household Education Surveys Program, the Parent and Family Education Involvement in Education Survey, last done in 2016, 78% of students had parents who reported attending a regularly scheduled parent-teacher conference.
There’s no reason that number shouldn’t be closer to 100%.